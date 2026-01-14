Association for Project Management
Driving success through collaboration: Change Management and Project Management in harmony webinar
The APM Enabling Change Interest Network and Change Management Institute will collaborate again today, Tuesday 13 January, for an interactive webinar exploring how Change Managers and Project Managers can work together to deliver projects that not only meet deadlines but also achieve lasting adoption and business impact.
What they will learn:
- The Evolving Roles – Understand how project and change management are shifting from distinct functions to complementary skillsets—and what that means for you.
- Collaboration Across the Lifecycle – Discover how embedding change management into project delivery accelerates adoption, maximises benefits realisation, return of investment and improves outcomes.
- Real-World Lessons – Hear practical examples of success stories and cautionary tales where collaboration (or lack of it) made a measurable difference.
This webinar will be broadcast by Change Management Institute, and they will make the resources on their website shortly afterwards.
Speaker panel
Kate Ward, Head of Change, Kings College London
Kate leads Change Management at King’s College London, working with senior leaders to steer strategic transformation and build the conditions for successful, people-centred change. She focuses on ensuring that change is understood, supported, and adopted in ways that strengthen culture and improve how teams work together. Kate has held senior leadership positions across regulatory and education sectors, giving her a deep understanding of how organisations respond to complexity and change.
Mark Vincent, Change Leadership Consultant & Executive Coach
Mark is a seasoned business consultant and executive coach with over 25 years of experience in leading global business transformations. He specialises in bridging the gap between change management and project management, helping leaders turn resistance into high performance and aligning teams for impactful results. Mark is known for his practical insights and engaging style, making complex change initiatives not only achievable but truly transformational.
Dawn Semark, Programme Director, Gallagher
Dawn is a Programme Manager at Gallagher, a global leader in insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting. With a career rooted in financial services across Operations and Business Change, this has included regulatory change, real estate, digital, data, and legal initiatives. Dawn loves making a meaningful difference—not only to organisations but to the people who navigate change every day. She volunteers with the Change Management Institute and in 2024 founded the Head of Change Special Interest Group, creating a space for senior leaders to share what works. Of all the projects Dawn has led, Brexit was probably one of the most complex—a true test of resilience and adaptability.]
