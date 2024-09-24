Driving the Future of Mobility: techUK begins research project on CAM integration

techUK, in partnership with Frazer-Nash Consultancy, is excited to announce the launch of a new thought-leadership project exploring the integration of Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) into wider public transport and urban systems.

The research, led by techUK’s Self-Driving Vehicles Working Group, aims to address three areas that will shape the future of CAM in the UK: Mobility as a Service (MaaS) integration, data sharing, and policy development.

Key themes of the research

The project is designed to investigate the following areas:

MaaS Integration: Enhancing Accessibility, Reliability, and Adoption CAM services have the potential to accelerate and enhance Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in the UK, improving transportation accessibility and reliability. This research will explore how CAM can be effectively integrated into MaaS ecosystems, ensuring it meets the needs of users and contributes to more sustainable urban transport solutions. Data Sharing: Facilitating Seamless CAM Operations Data plays a pivotal role in enabling CAM technologies. The project will assess the current state of data sharing, examining the types and quantities of data that can be shared or stored, as well as the development of necessary Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to support cross-service collaboration. Identifying barriers and opportunities in data sharing will be a key focus to ensure CAM services are seamlessly integrated into existing transport infrastructure. Policy Recommendations: Shaping the Future of CAM Effective policy is essential for the successful deployment of CAM technologies. The project aims to offer concrete recommendations for policymakers to monitor the effectiveness of CAM in improving user experience and promoting sustainable travel. The research will explore how current policies can be implemented and what changes are needed to ensure the smooth implementation of CAM services.

Get involved in shaping the future of CAM

As this research develops, techUK is calling on experts across our membership to contribute their insights and help shape the direction of the project. We are looking for:

Initial Reflections: We welcome feedback from your business on the key themes identified, which will help us refine the research scope and methodologies. Please email filip.kolodziejski@techuk.org

Ongoing Involvement: We invite expressions of interest from those who wish to play a more active role in this research, including leading specific areas of investigation and taking part in workshops. Please email filip.kolodziejski@techuk.org

Next Steps and Project Timeline

We will provide regular updates on the progress of this project over the coming months, with the final report set for publication in early 2025. This collaborative research will be instrumental in shaping the future of CAM integration, and we encourage our members to engage with this important work.