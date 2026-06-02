Drones take flight to help restore Peak District ravine woodlands

First-of-its-kind drone seed-spreading trial of ravine woodlands launches in the Peak District to tackle ash dieback on hard-to-reach slopes.

A pioneering drone seed-spreading trial has taken to the skies above the Peak District, as the “LIFE in the Ravines” project led by Natural England explores innovative new ways to restore precious ravine woodlands devastated by ash dieback disease.

The trial, believed to be one of the first of its kind in a steep, compact ravine woodland setting, used specially designed drones to spread a mix of native tree seeds across a 0.75-hectare plot at Dovedale and a similar area at Lathkill Dale. The seeds, including field maple, wych elm, alder, small-leaved lime, birch, rowan, yew, goat willow, crab apple and holly, have been carefully selected from the project planting palette for ravine woodland restoration.

The steep, rocky sides of Dovedale and Lathkill Dale present a major challenge for conservation teams. While traditional tree planting and seeding has been carried out across the Peak District Dales as part of the wider project, and by the teams at Natural England and the National Trust, some slopes are simply too dangerous or difficult to work on by hand. Drones offer a potentially safe, efficient and cost-effective alternative, mimicking the natural way seeds would disperse if mature trees were already present.

Although Quadrotor Services Ltd. have been successfully using drones for reforestation in open upland landscapes such as the Scottish Highlands, this trial represents a significant step into new territory, applying the technology to steep, confined woodland ravines.

Natural England

Martin Evans, Woodland Restoration Manager at Natural England, said:

The ravine woodlands of the Peak District Dales are among the most precious and challenging habitats we work in. Ash dieback has created an urgent need to act, but the sheer steepness of these slopes means we must think creatively about how we restore them. This drone trial is an exciting step forward. By testing what technology can achieve in places our teams simply cannot safely reach, we hope to unlock new tools to support woodland recovery at scale. Every seed that takes root is a step towards healthier, more resilient woodlands for the future.

Adam Linnet, Lead Ranger at the National Trust in the White Peak, said:

This trial will help us to explore new techniques and technology to work at the pace and scale needed to help the woodlands in the area recover and thrive again. The trees in the steep sided ravines in and around the National Nature Reserve at Dovedale support wildlife, store carbon, stabilise the ground, prevent erosion and flooding, and make the area look beautiful throughout the seasons. The technology used in this trial mimics natural seed dispersal so we are hopeful it could provide a solution to help trees establish in harder to reach areas, creating healthier and more resilient woodlands.

Kevin Gornall, Director at Quadrotor Services Ltd, said:

Our primary focus was ensuring precise seed dispersal that could successfully penetrate the existing tree canopy to reach the woodland floor below. After months of collaborative planning, working alongside the dedicated team from the project, we were thrilled to demonstrate how this technology could provide a safe solution for restoring these inaccessible habitats at the same time as gathering vital real-world data that will help shape the future of conservation. The success of the trial will be carefully monitored. Trays have been placed within and around the seeding areas to check accuracy of seed dispersal, and one-metre-square monitoring plots will be established both inside and outside the seeded areas.

These will be visited several times a year to track germination rates and sapling survival, with control plots outside the seeding areas providing a comparison. The trial will also help assess whether drone seeding is cost-effective compared with traditional planting and seeding methods.

This innovative trial forms part of the broader “LIFE in the Ravines” project, which has already seen over 100,000 trees planted across the Peak District Dales to combat ash dieback. Together, Natural England and its partners are building diverse, resilient woodlands that will protect this rare habitat for generations to come.

Background:

The “LIFE in the Ravines” project is led by Natural England with partners including Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, the National Trust, and Chatsworth Estate.

The drone seed-spreading trial is taking place at Dovedale and Lathkill Dale, covering 0.75 hectares at each site.

Seeds being spread include field maple, wych elm, alder, small-leaved lime, birch, rowan, yew, goat willow, crab apple and holly.

Quadrotor Services Ltd. (in partnership with AutoSpray Systems Ltd. UK distributor of XAG Drones) has previously seeded sites in the Scottish Highlands, including slopes above the A83 Rest and Be Thankful Road, and at Allt Dubh on the Moidart peninsula, where seeds sown by drone in spring 2024 achieved a germination rate of 2.7%, which is well above the 1% rate expected.

For more information visit lifeintheravines.co.uk or email LIFEintheRavines@NaturalEngland.org.uk