Drop in new HIV cases amid record HIV testing, prevention and treatment in Wales
Data published yesterday shows a 20 per cent drop in new HIV cases in Wales last year. At the same time more people than ever before, have been tested for HIV in Wales, and prescriptions for prevention medication are at their highest level since it was introduced.
The latest data in the Public Health Wales HIV annual report, shows new HIV diagnoses decreased to 73 cases in 2024 compared to 91 cases the previous year.
At the same time there was an 8.3 per cent increase in the number of tests carried out, with more than 133,000 people being tested for HIV, with nearly a fifth of these using free of charge tests carried out in the home – either using the online Test and Post service or by picking up a test kit in a community location.
The number of people taking PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) medication, that, when taken correctly, can prevent HIV transmissions, rose by more than 4 per cent, and is the highest number since PrEP was introduced in Wales in 2017. The widening of access to the medication coincides with the downward trend of new HIV cases in the UK, particularly in gay and bisexual men who have sex with men (GBMSM). Although PrEP can be used by almost everyone the vast majority (98 per cent) of people who take PrEP are male, and more than a third are in the 25-34 year old age group.
Since 2021 in Wales, the most frequently reported route of exposure has been sex between men and women (45 per cent), followed by sex between men (37 per cent). The proportion of cases identified following sex between men and women has been increasing since 2020, however the proportion of male diagnoses is still significantly higher than female, with 78 per cent being in men.
Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said:
“This report demonstrates that Wales is making significant progress in reducing new HIV transmissions, while prevention and treatment are at record highs, well within United Nations targets. This is a great example of how prioritising prevention really works, allowing people to live healthier lives.
“The data released yesterday shows that regular testing – usually on an annual basis – and the proper use of PrEP and anti-retroviral medications, can make a dramatic difference in both reducing HIV transmission and ensuring that everyone can live a normal life with a positive diagnosis.
“As we look forward to Wales HIV Testing Week starting on 17 November, testing is now easier than ever. The popular Test and Post service is available online at www.shwales.online. This free and confidential testing service is now also available from many community locations, including in community pharmacies but also some libraries, student unions and support services – the full list is available at Community Kits - Sexual Health Wales.”
The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
“Wales is making encouraging progress towards our ambition of zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 through our ambitious HIV Action Plan, which includes increased access to testing, promoting prevention methods and tackling stigma.
“I’m pleased to see this latest data from Public Health Wales, which shows an increase in people testing for HIV and an increase in PrEP.
“The significant reduction in new diagnoses of HIV is something we can be proud of.”
