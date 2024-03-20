Environment Agency
|Printable version
Drop in sessions to be held on proposed Essex flood scheme
People living in 3 Essex villages will have the chance to find out more about a proposed new Environment Agency flood scheme for the area.
Sessions will be held for those in Coggeshall, Feering and Kelvedon about the scheme which will soon see a planning application sent to Essex County Council.
The scheme is designed to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Blackwater to around 300 properties. The project will reduce this risk by holding back floodwaters in the River Blackwater valley during times of flood.
Quarrying and restoration works within the valley will create the flood storage area and progressively increase the upstream storage capacity as work progresses. The scheme will also enhance the local landscape by creating large areas of biodiverse habitat alongside the reinstated arable fields.
The Environment Agency is working in partnership with Blackwater Aggregates on this scheme, the details of which have now been finalised. Further information is available online for residents, partners and interested parties to find out about the Environment Agency’s plans before a planning application is submitted.
Environment Agency officers will be available to speak to members of the public about the works. These 2 drop-in sessions which will be taking place at the same time in 2 of the villages.
Date: Tuesday 26 March, 2:30pm- 8:00pm.
Venues:
- Christ Church, 26 Stoneham Street, Coggeshall, CO6 1UH
- Old Essex Barn, Cranes Lane, Kelvedon, CO5 9AX
Notes to Editors
- To find out more about the scheme visit: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/east-anglia-c-e/coggeshall-flood-alleviation-information-page/
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/drop-in-sessions-to-be-held-on-proposed-essex-flood-scheme
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Anglers reminded of start of 2024 coarse fishing close season18/03/2024 10:25:00
The Environment Agency is reminding anglers that the annual close season for coarse fishing is now in place.
Project to reconnect River Otter to its floodplain complete18/03/2024 09:25:00
The landscape adaptation project will create 55 hectares of nationally rare wildlife habitat; compensating for regional habitat losses due to sea level rise.
Going the extra mile: Environment Agency fleet awarded Earned Recognition status15/03/2024 16:35:00
The Environment Agency is the first government agency recognised under the Earned Recognition scheme for high standards in safety and compliance across its HGV fleet.
Water company civil sanction sees money paid to charity15/03/2024 10:10:00
Northumbrian Water will pay £50,000 to Tyne Rivers Trust after a burst pipe polluted Monkton Burn in Jarrow, South Tyneside.
Helping Kent communities become more flood-resilient12/03/2024 16:20:00
Homes in East Peckham and Five Oak Green better protected from flooding, as property flood resilience measures installed in 424 properties
Environment Agency officers saved life of trainer12/03/2024 14:25:00
Two members of the Environment Agency have been recognised after their actions helped save the life of a trainer who had a cardiac arrest in their office.
Penzance businessman ordered to pay £54,900 for waste crimes12/03/2024 12:20:00
POCA hearing orders Michael William Leah to pay £54,900. Sum to be paid within three months. When he was convicted of six offences in 2011 he paid only £100
Work starts on new flood risk management scheme in Stoke-on-Trent08/03/2024 11:10:00
The scheme will reduce flood risk to 333 homes and businesses from the Fowlea Brook during times of high rainfall and help to regenerate the area.