Drop in sessions to be held on proposed Essex flood scheme

Sessions will be held for those in Coggeshall, Feering and Kelvedon about the scheme which will soon see a planning application sent to Essex County Council.

The scheme is designed to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Blackwater to around 300 properties. The project will reduce this risk by holding back floodwaters in the River Blackwater valley during times of flood.

Quarrying and restoration works within the valley will create the flood storage area and progressively increase the upstream storage capacity as work progresses. The scheme will also enhance the local landscape by creating large areas of biodiverse habitat alongside the reinstated arable fields.

The Environment Agency is working in partnership with Blackwater Aggregates on this scheme, the details of which have now been finalised. Further information is available online for residents, partners and interested parties to find out about the Environment Agency’s plans before a planning application is submitted.

Environment Agency officers will be available to speak to members of the public about the works. These 2 drop-in sessions which will be taking place at the same time in 2 of the villages.

Date: Tuesday 26 March, 2:30pm- 8:00pm.

Venues:

Christ Church, 26 Stoneham Street, Coggeshall, CO6 1UH

Old Essex Barn, Cranes Lane, Kelvedon, CO5 9AX

