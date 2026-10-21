Dropping funding commitment undermines ambition to reduce waiting times for children’s mental health care, The King's Fund warns

Ambitions stated by the Prime Minister that young people should no longer face “long waits anymore for mental health support growing up” are at risk of being undermined by changes to funding for children’s mental health care.

The Mental Health Investment Standard requires local care systems to increase spending on mental health in line with their overall increase in funding. Last year, the standard included a requirement to increase spending on services for children and young people over and above that rate, recognising the historical underinvestment in their care. This is no longer the case, with the increased level of investment in children and young people’s mental health potentially at risk.

While children and young people make up an estimated 30% of demand for all mental health and neurodevelopmental services, services for children receive just 8% of total mental health spending.

The King’s Fund warns that long waits at such a critical period in life can deeply impact children’s development, emotional wellbeing, and quality of life with lasting effects that can continue into adulthood.

Just over half (51%) of children are still waiting for care a year after being referred to community mental health services, and 30% are still waiting after more than two years.

The impact can be seen clearly in education, with children aged 8 to 16 with a probable mental disorder being seven times more likely to have missed more than 15 days of school over a single term than those without.

As part of their ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children ever, the government has committed to reducing the longest waits for children and young people by recruiting 8,500 more mental health staff, expanding access through mental health support teams in schools and providing support through Young Futures Hubs.

While these are welcome steps in addressing the issue, success depends on services continuing to receive adequate levels of investment. With children’s services no longer given the safeguard of funding from the investment standard, and local NHS commissioners (Integrated Care Boards) facing difficult decisions to balance their books, the think tank says that the government must ensure that children’s services are prioritised.

Niamh Buckingham, Policy Adviser at The King’s Fund, said: “With half of all mental health conditions starting before adulthood, we risk missing a crucial window to support children and young people when they need it most.

'Hundreds of thousands of children are stuck waiting months or even years for mental health support, placing pressure on families, schools, and community services, with wider impacts to their education, relationships, and future.

'This highlights the need for a renewed focus on preventing poor mental health in early life, as well as action to retain the spotlight on funding children’s mental health services and enabling them to intervene earlier. Otherwise, we risk a generation growing up in uncertainty stuck in waiting rooms, rather than being supported to thrive in classrooms and their communities.”