Think Tanks
|Printable version
Dropping funding commitment undermines ambition to reduce waiting times for children’s mental health care, The King's Fund warns
Ambitions stated by the Prime Minister that young people should no longer face “long waits anymore for mental health support growing up” are at risk of being undermined by changes to funding for children’s mental health care.
The Mental Health Investment Standard requires local care systems to increase spending on mental health in line with their overall increase in funding. Last year, the standard included a requirement to increase spending on services for children and young people over and above that rate, recognising the historical underinvestment in their care. This is no longer the case, with the increased level of investment in children and young people’s mental health potentially at risk.
While children and young people make up an estimated 30% of demand for all mental health and neurodevelopmental services, services for children receive just 8% of total mental health spending.
The King’s Fund warns that long waits at such a critical period in life can deeply impact children’s development, emotional wellbeing, and quality of life with lasting effects that can continue into adulthood.
Just over half (51%) of children are still waiting for care a year after being referred to community mental health services, and 30% are still waiting after more than two years.
The impact can be seen clearly in education, with children aged 8 to 16 with a probable mental disorder being seven times more likely to have missed more than 15 days of school over a single term than those without.
As part of their ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children ever, the government has committed to reducing the longest waits for children and young people by recruiting 8,500 more mental health staff, expanding access through mental health support teams in schools and providing support through Young Futures Hubs.
While these are welcome steps in addressing the issue, success depends on services continuing to receive adequate levels of investment. With children’s services no longer given the safeguard of funding from the investment standard, and local NHS commissioners (Integrated Care Boards) facing difficult decisions to balance their books, the think tank says that the government must ensure that children’s services are prioritised.
Niamh Buckingham, Policy Adviser at The King’s Fund, said: “With half of all mental health conditions starting before adulthood, we risk missing a crucial window to support children and young people when they need it most.
'Hundreds of thousands of children are stuck waiting months or even years for mental health support, placing pressure on families, schools, and community services, with wider impacts to their education, relationships, and future.
'This highlights the need for a renewed focus on preventing poor mental health in early life, as well as action to retain the spotlight on funding children’s mental health services and enabling them to intervene earlier. Otherwise, we risk a generation growing up in uncertainty stuck in waiting rooms, rather than being supported to thrive in classrooms and their communities.”
Notes to editors
First reported by The Independent
The King's Fund's latest publication on children and young people: What does the health and care system look like for children in England?
The King’s Fund’s previous work on children and young people includes:
In 2023, 20.3% of children aged 8-16 had a probable mental disorder (such as anxiety, depression, conduct disorder or hyperactivity), up from 12.5% in 2017.
In 2023, 11.2% of children aged 8-16 with a probable mental disorder had missed more than 15 days of school over a single term compared to 1.5% of children aged 8-16 without (or 7 times less).
These figures are taken from the NHS 2023 Mental Health of Children and Young People survey.
The number of children and young people accessing secondary mental health, learning disabilities, and autism services increased by 56% from 572,912 in March 2021 to 893,219 in July 2026. The King’s Fund calculated this figure using NHS mental health services performance data.
As of July 2026, 584,193 children referred to community mental health services were waiting for assessment, care plan or intervention (a ‘full clock stop’). 297,607 children (51%) had been waiting for more than a year. 175,846 children (30%) had been waiting for more than two years.
These figures were taken from NHS Mental Health Services Monthly Statistics, Performance July 2026.
About The King’s Fund
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact The King's Fund media team on 020 7307 2585 or mediaoffice@kingsfund.org.uk.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve people's health. Our vision is a world where everyone can live a healthy life. Our mission is to inspire hope and build confidence for positive change. We achieve this through expert insights and original research, developing leaders and their organisations, convening, and strategic, collaborative partnerships.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - UK must seek EU membership to protect our prosperity, security and democracy, says influential think tank21/10/2026 11:05:00
As the prime minister opens up a debate over Britain’s future relationship with Europe, a major new IPPR report argues that becoming a member of the EU should be the UK’s medium-term goal
Adam Smith Inst - UK ranks 41st in global energy security index, behind Romania and Ukraine21/10/2026 09:05:00
The UK ranks 41st in the world for energy security, lower than Romania, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine, reveals a new index by the Adam Smith Institute (ASI). The report is the first-ever annual global ranking of countries’ energy security and control, measuring their ability to produce or procure the energy they need for a safe and prosperous society
Work Foundation - Jobs drought continues as vacancies fall20/10/2026 15:10:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for October 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:
Work Foundation - Private sector workers face pay squeeze ahead of Budget20/10/2026 14:10:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for October 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics.
Back local leaders to create 50,000 starter jobs in areas hardest hit by youth jobs drought, says Work Foundation19/10/2026 09:15:00
A new Community Jobs Fund could give local leaders the resources to create paid jobs for young people shut out of the labour market in areas where opportunities are scarcest, according to a new report from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University
IPPR - 61% of Scots still back transition to net zero, report finds16/10/2026 11:05:00
New research from PF Global and IPPR Scotland shows that most Scots want Scotland to move to net zero. They favour a pragmatic middle path for the North Sea, with 69 per cent saying oil and gas decisions should be made case by case, while 63 per cent backing further investment in renewable energy.
The King's Fund responds to the latest ERIC data16/10/2026 10:05:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest Estates Returns Information Collection data for 2025/26
CSJ - Almost two million foreign nationals receiving benefits or state pension16/10/2026 09:05:00
Almost two million foreign nationals now receive benefits or the state pension, a landmark inquiry reveals