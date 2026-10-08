Drought permit granted to support Wimbleball Reservoir

The Environment Agency has issued a drought permit to South West Water to help secure the public water supply at Wimbleball Reservoir.

Wimbleball Reservoir in Exmoor, Somerset serves 390,000 people. The reservoir level is exceptionally low for this time of year. Wimbleball Reservoir total storage capacity was 18% as of 4 October. At this time last year the reservoir was 30%.

The permit will temporarily allow South West Water to pause normal compensation flow to the River Haddeo, but only while it releases at least the same volume of water downstream to support abstraction from the River Exe for public supply. This will help conserve Wimbleball’s water storage, with conditions attached to protect the Haddeo, the Exe, and the habitats and wildlife they support.

However, the Environment Agency has been clear that the permit alone will not be enough to secure supplies, and South West Water must continue to follow its drought plan. The company has also applied to Defra for a non-essential use ban, which would restrict water use for some businesses across Mid Devon and parts of East Devon and Dorset.

This comes as the National Drought Group, with Environment Agency attendance, continues to meet weekly throughout the summer to coordinate the response across the water sector. Wholesale reform of the industry is also planned through the government’s strengthened Water Bill, with further details to follow in the coming months.

The Environment Agency continues to scrutinise water companies to ensure they stick to their statutory drought plans. This includes enhanced monitoring, more checks on abstractors, and faster processing of drought permit applications, protecting public water supplies while balancing the needs of the environment and local wildlife.

Joanne Laeger, area drought manager of the Environment Agency, said:

“Drought has not gone away with the arrival of autumn and the rain that would normally accompany the change in season.

“Steps must be taken to secure public water supply and we are keeping a close eye on the environment, ready to respond to signs of impact and distress.

“The goal is to get the most out of our water supplies and that means being extra careful in how we use it. This applies to everyone.”

The weather forecast across the UK is likely to be quite changeable through October. The coming winter will be important for the recovery of water resources. If Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly receives above average rainfall this winter, the area may move out of drought and into a fragile state of recovery by the start of April 2027. However, it is possible the area will enter the traditionally dry months with water deficit.

Everybody has a part to play in using water wisely. We support Let’s Save Water. There are simple ways people can use less water, including shortening your shower, fixing home leaks, swapping the hosepipe for a bucket or watering can, using a washing up bowl and the eco mode on your appliances.

Background

South West Water initially applied for the drought permit on 16 September but amended it 13 days later. Due to the worsening situation, the firm applied for a case of urgency on 1 October to remove the need for public examination of objections. This was accepted and the Environment Agency granted the permit on 2 October.

The permit will remain in effect until 28 February 2027 unless South West Water withdraws it before then.

Data presenting different drought scenarios based on various levels of rainfall this winter were discussed by National Drought Group in September.

Drought permits and drought orders are legal mechanisms to allow more flexibility in managing water resources when there is an exceptional shortage of rain.

Water companies can apply to the Environment Agency for a drought permit, which allows them to take water from specified sources or to modify or suspend conditions contained in their abstraction licences.