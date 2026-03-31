National Crime Agency
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Drug dealer caught with multiple weapons jailed for attempting to import a firearm
A drug dealer who was caught with multiple weapons has been jailed after attempting to import a firearm.
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit – investigated 19-year-old Henri Nikolli from Hertfordshire.
He placed an order with an American company for a ‘Canine Training Kit’ in March 2025. The package was intercepted by the US Department for Homeland Security who found it contained a 9mm Forward Venting Blank Firing handgun and a firearms kit consisting of a magazine, brush and muzzle adapter.
Nikolli was arrested on 10 April 2025 outside a family property in Potters Bar.
A search of the property uncovered three functioning antique firearms which had been modified to accept modern ammunition. His ability to manufacture or adapt firearms and ammunition was seen in the recovery of relevant tools, as well as live and spent ammunition.
A cannabis grow including a large tent and the remains of cultivated plants was also discovered at the property. Dealer ‘snap bags’ and scales showed how the product was being weighed, and several bags of herbal cannabis were found in the kitchen freezer as well as cannabis seeds in the fridge.
Nikolli’s home and car were later searched with officers recovering more ammunition, knives, phones and multiple SIM cards. A notebook which detailed items and tools required to manufacture or adapt firearms and ammunition was among the paraphernalia.
Nikolli pleaded guilty to multiple charges in January 2026 at St Albans Crown Court. He was yesterday [Monday 30 March] sentenced to six years and three months at the same location.
Andrew Tickner, Senior Investigating Officer from the OCP, yesterday said:
“Nikolli was clearly a sophisticated criminal who had amassed an arsenal of dangerous weapons to facilitate his drugs trade.
“Despite already owning three viable antique firearms he sought to import another gun which – if he was successful – could have done significant damage.
“Alongside partners at home and abroad, the OCP will continue to bring criminals like Nikolli to justice and in doing so tackle the threat posed by organised crime.”
Giorgina Venturella, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Specialist, yesterday said:
“Henri Nikolli was a teenage criminal who developed a keen interest in firearms. Having obtained three viable antique firearms, he sought to import a further weapon. Videos were obtained from his device showing firearms being test fired in public spaces, demonstrating a flagrant disregard for the safety of others.
“The evidence in this case painted a picture of an organised criminal deeply entrenched in a lawless lifestyle and involved in the production and sale of cannabis.
“Firearms, ammunition, and knives had become everyday commodities used by Nikolli in his criminal trade, posing an evident danger to local communities.
“Securing these guilty pleas and sentence has taken a criminal off the streets of Hertfordshire and we will not hesitate to prosecute cases like this.
“The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement agencies to combat all types of criminal activity and seek justice.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/drug-dealer-caught-with-multiple-weapons-jailed-for-attempting-to-import-a-firearm
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