Drug dealer has sentence more than doubled

A drug dealer who supplied heroin and cocaine has had his sentence more than doubled following a hearing at the Court of Appeal on 17 February 2023 under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme and will now serve 6 years and 3 months in prison.

O’Neil Pendley, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Pendley dealt heroin and cocaine on the streets in the Worcester area and has previous relevant convictions for drug offences.

Pendley was originally sentenced to 2 years and 9 months’ imprisonment at Worcester Crown Court on 09 December 2022.

The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP then referred Pendley’s sentence to the Court of Appeal because he believed it was unduly lenient.Speaking after the hearing at the Court of Appeal today, the Solicitor General said: