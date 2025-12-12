Drug dealer sentenced for terrorising neighbour and driver

A violent drug dealer who terrorised his neighbour and driver had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.

Dale Hamilton (30), from Middlesbrough, had his sentence increased by three years after the Solicitor General referred his case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that during 2024 Hamilton ran a drugs line supplying cocaine. When he became aware his neighbour was a former police officer and recovering addict, Hamilton posted cocaine through their letterbox, so he would relapse and order more.

Hamilton threatened his neighbour with a zombie knife demanding money after he destroyed £500 worth of cocaine after police visited the neighbour for an unrelated matter.

Hamilton convinced his neighbour to give him a key to their flat before using the social accommodation as his own. Efforts were made to remove Hamilton from the victim’s flat, but Hamilton demanded more money and threatened to kill the neighbour before the victim escaped to emergency accommodation.

A second man, who worked for Hamilton as his driver, was also terrorised. While on bail for robbery, Hamilton accused the driver of stealing before extorting £160. Hamilton also demanded a further £200 while threatening to assault the driver and shoot his children if he didn’t pay.

In a Victim Personal Statement, his neighbour said the incident left him feeling vulnerable, anxious and living in fear.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP yesterday said:

Dale Hamilton is a dangerous and violent man, with no consideration of other people. He terrorised his neighbour who was vulnerable and a recovering drug addict before robbing and threatening to kill a second person’s children. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Hamilton’s sentence, keeping this dangerous man off our streets. I would also like to offer my sincere sympathies to his victims who were brave in coming forward.

On 11 August 2025 at Teesside Crown Court, Dale Hamilton was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of blackmail and one count supplying class A drugs.

On 9 December 2025 the Court of Appeal increased the sentence to 13 years.