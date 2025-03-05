Drug dealers and money launderer for Liverpool organised crime family told to pay back money

Four men who worked for a notorious organised crime family in Liverpool have been told that they must pay back £190,000 or face more time in prison.

The Proceeds of Crime Division in the Crown Prosecution Service secured Confiscation Orders against Richard Caswell, 42, Michael Nevin, 37, Jack Brownsill, 25, and Scott Smith, 51, at Manchester Crown Court on 28 February and 3 March.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

They acted for the Cox organised crime family. Richard Caswell worked with brothers Jason and Craig Cox to raid a house in Liverpool in May 2020 where they stole £1.2 million worth of cocaine. The robbery was just one part of their offending. Last month Jason and Craig Cox, and their older brother Lee Cox, were ordered to pay back a total of £121,000 in three months or have nine months added to their existing sentences.

Luke Clements, Specialist Prosecutor from the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, yesterday said:

“Criminals shouldn’t become richer or be able to live off what they make from drug dealing and related offences and that’s why the CPS took these four men back to court. “In total they have to pay back £190,000 or have prison time added to the sentences they’ve already been given. “If more of their assets become available in the future then the CPS can take them back to court to increase the Confiscation Order they have to pay. “In the last five years, £450 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £88 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”

The Judge determined the following:

Richard Caswell – Total criminal benefit: £1,015,683. Available amount: £74,956, Confiscation Order: £74,956. Payment within three months or have 10 months added to prison sentence.

Michael Nevin – Total criminal benefit: £1,166,612. Available amount: £29,780, Confiscation Order: £29,780. Payment within three months or have eight months added to prison sentence.

Scott Smith – Total criminal benefit: £107,035. Available amount: £85,031, Confiscation Order: £85,031. Payment within three months or have 12 months added to prison sentence.

Jack Brownsill – Total criminal benefit: £560,410. Available amount: £485, Confiscation Order: £485. Payment within three months or have seven days added to prison sentence.

In 2023 Richard Caswell was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy supply cocaine, conspiracy supply diamorphine, conspiracy to possess criminal property, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In 2022, Michael Nevin was sentenced to nine years and nine months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Jack Brownsill was jailed for four years and six months for conspiracy to supply cannabis, and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Scott Smith received a 22-month suspended sentence for money laundering.

