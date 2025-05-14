Crown Prosecution Service
Drug producer jailed for fatal explosion that killed two people, including young boy
A man who caused a fatal explosion using butane gas to refine cannabis has today been jailed for causing the deaths of two people at Newcastle Crown Court.
Reece Galbraith, 33, of Rectory Road, Gateshead, previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the explosion at Violet Close, Benwell, in October of last year, which tragically claimed the life of seven-year-old Archie York. Today, he was sentenced to 14-years in prison, less 156 days he has already spent in custody.
Galbraith was involved in an illegal operation producing cannabis concentrate – known as ‘shatter – in an address directly beneath the home of Archie’s family. Galbraith shared the address with Jason Laws, 35, who also died in the explosion.
Despite the severity of the explosion, other members of Archie’s family sustained only minor physical injuries. Galbraith, who was in the downstairs flat at the time of the explosion, sustained serious burns and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The explosion also caused extensive damage to surrounding houses with around 120 people requiring rehousing, on either a temporary or permanent basis, as a result.
Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said:
“Today, our thoughts remain with the family of Archie York, whose tragic death last year shocked the community of Benwell.
“The explosion which claimed his life was caused by a catastrophic build-up of butane gas in the downstairs neighbouring address used by Jason Laws, who was also killed in the blast.
“Within that property, Reece Galbraith was part of an illegal operation producing a highly concentrated form of cannabis. This was an incredibly dangerous process involving the use of large quantities of highly flammable gas, which was being stored without appropriate ventilation on the premises.
“The decision of those involved to conduct this operation in a busy residential area was completely reckless, and the tragic consequences of their actions have been utterly devastating.
“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with Northumbria Police to build a strong case against Galbraith, which has been instrumental in securing his sentence today.
“We only hope that, for Archie York’s family, some solace can be taken in seeing Galbraith jailed for his actions.”
- Reece Galbraith (DOB 16/11/91) pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two charges of manslaughter, one charge of producing a class B drug and one charge of being concerned in supplying a class B drug.
