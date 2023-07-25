Drug Strategy Annual Report Published

The Government presented its first Annual Report on delivery of the ten year ‘Harm to Hope’ strategy to Parliament on 20 July, with the Policing Minister reaffirming that delivery of the strategy is one of the Government’s ‘top priorities’.

David Sidwick, APCC Joint Lead for Addictions and Substance Misuse, welcomed the Report:

“With half of homicides and half of acquisitive crimes linked to drug misuse, the implementation of this strategy is a top priority for Police and Crime Commissioners, with many PCCs leading the work of their local Combatting Drugs Partnerships. We applaud the energy, ambition and commitment with which Government is tackling this huge issue for our communities, which is providing a once in a generation chance to turn the tide. “The evidence shows that progress has been made across all three strands of the strategy: including the closure of 1,300 County Lines; an additional £96 million invested in drug treatment and recovery; the expansion of drug testing on arrest to cannabis and other illegal gateway drugs and the development of Out of Court Disposals for possession offences. “We need to ensure that where people are using drugs like cannabis and MDMA supplied through violent and exploitative drug markets they face meaningful consequences and are being educated and informed about the potential harms. PCCs and police forces know that it’s not just heroin and crack cocaine that cause serious problems in their communities, and it’s good to see this is finally being recognised nationally.”

Joy Allen, APCC Joint Lead for Substance Misuse, commented: