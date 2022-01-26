National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Drug traffickers’ family agree to hand over £530k
The family of two brothers convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering have agreed to hand over £530,000 to settle civil recovery claim brought by the NCA.
The NCA argued that Arshid Khan (51) Asif Khan (43) both from Lancashire had profited from supplying Class A drugs over a considerable period of time. Some of these profits (£636,525) had been used to acquire land and property in West Yorkshire between 2005 and 2018 and were held in the names of family members, or limited companies controlled by family members.
In April 2018 the NCA issued a claim for civil recovery in the High Court over these three properties and two pieces of land.
The extended family in whose names the properties were registered or who had control of the companies holding the properties entered into a settlement which sees the NCA recover £530,000 in cash payment and removes the need for a trial.
There was no finding of criminal wrongdoing against the extended family members.
Andy Lewis, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA, said:
“It is a common criminal tactic to try and hide profits using family members identities. This settlement should act as a clear warning that the NCA will use all the available powers to pursue such profits or the assets purchased with them, even when a period of time has passed. These funds will now be returned to the public purse and used to support further work tackling organized crime.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/drug-traffickers-family-agree-to-hand-over-530k
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Canadian national charged over Edinburgh Airport cannabis seizure26/01/2022 09:05:00
A man from Canada has been charged with attempting to smuggle around 40 kilos of cannabis into Edinburgh Airport.
Lorry driver hid cocaine worth £2.1 million behind wooden boards24/01/2022 14:15:00
A lorry driver has been jailed for nine years after attempting to smuggle cocaine worth £2.1 million into the UK in his truck.
Suspected drug trafficker arrested a day after featuring in new Most Wanted appeal24/01/2022 12:33:00
A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested just a day after he was named as one of the UK’s Most Wanted.
Essex lorry deaths: Ringleader of Belgian people smuggling network found guilty21/01/2022 12:43:00
A Vietnamese man who was the ringleader of a gang involved in transporting some of the 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex in 2019 has been jailed by a Belgian court, following an investigation that was supported by the National Crime Agency.
£5 million Sheerness cocaine seizure sparks NCA investigation20/01/2022 12:20:00
National Crime Agency officers are investigating after a seizure of cocaine worth approximately £5 million at Sheerness port in Kent.
LabVPN takedown: NCA takes UK server of criminal network offline19/01/2022 12:25:00
An international investigation involving the National Crime Agency has led to the takedown of LabVPN – a service used by cyber-criminals to facilitate their illicit activities
Rise in school cyber crime attacks sparks NCA education drive18/01/2022 10:05:00
A new initiative to divert young people away from criminality has been launched after cyber attacks designed to block access to schools’ networks or websites more than doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic.