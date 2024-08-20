Scottish Government
|Printable version
Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister receiving cancer treatment
Christina McKelvie will take medical leave to focus on recovery.
Drugs and Alcohol Minister Policy Christina McKelvie is undergoing treatment for secondary breast cancer and will take a period of leave.
Ms McKelvie’s Ministerial duties will be covered by Health Secretary Neil Gray and Public Health Minister Jenni Minto in the short term.
Ms McKelvie said:
“In 2021 I was pleased to be able to ring the bell at the Beatson cancer centre to mark the end of my treatment for breast cancer. Unfortunately, in June I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and started treatment in July, again at the Beatson.
“For the past month, I have been able to carry out my duties as Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy, however following medical appointments today, it is clear to me that I need to take a period of leave to focus on my treatment and recovery.
“I want to thank all those in the Beatson and wider NHS who are caring for me so well during this period and have done since my first diagnosis in 2021. And to all women, please remember to check yourself regularly and always attend your screening appointments.”
First Minister John Swinney said:
“My thoughts and very best wishes are with Christina during this difficult time for her and her family. It is absolutely right she steps back from her Ministerial duties to focus on her health and treatment right now. I thank her for all her work to date and look forward to welcoming her back when she is ready.”
BACKGROUND
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/drugs-and-alcohol-policy-minister-receiving-cancer-treatment/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Drinking water in Scotland 202320/08/2024 13:10:00
Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland
Public dialogue on the use of data by the public sector in Scotland20/08/2024 10:05:00
This report presents the findings from a public dialogue on the use of data in Scotland commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore the ethics of data-led projects. The purpose of the panel was to inform approaches to data use by the Scottish Government and public sector agencies in Scotland.
Widening residential rehabilitation access20/08/2024 09:05:00
New initiatives to increase access to residential rehabilitation across Scotland which will be able to support more than 100 residential rehab placements have been introduced.
Exploring the link between Learning for Sustainability and attainment19/08/2024 15:05:00
Report setting out the findings and recommendations from a small-scale qualitative research project which examined practitioners’ perceptions of the link between Learning for Sustainability (LfS) and attainment
Consultation on offshore marine conservation measures19/08/2024 14:20:00
Fisheries management measures proposed in existing Marine Protected Areas to further protect and restore ecosystems.
Scotland's Land Use Strategy Annual Progress Report – 2023/202419/08/2024 13:05:00
Fifth annual progress report on Scotland's land use strategy, as required under Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009.
Makar’s tenure ends19/08/2024 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has thanked Scotland’s national poet, Makar Kathleen Jamie, for her contribution to public life as her three year tenure comes to an end.