Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Drugs death challenge for innovators
Innovative healthcare companies in the North West Coast can bid for a slice of a £5m fund to help prevent fatal drug overdoses.
The Reducing Drug Deaths Innovation Challenge focuses on innovative interventions to prevent drug-related deaths.
The Addiction Healthcare Mission, led by the UK government Office for Life Sciences (OLS) and the Scottish Health Industry Partnership (SHIP), is funding the challenge.
The challenge consists of two Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competitions. A feasibility competition allows applicants to secure up to £100,000 of funding to develop a product prototype which, if successful, could lead to an opportunity to secure a further £500,000 in funding for product demonstration and patient testing.
A demonstration competition allows applicants who already have product prototypes at a more advanced stage of development to bid immediately for the £500,000 product testing phase.
There is more detail about the scope, eligibility and application process in the following links:
SBRI: Overdose detection, response and intervention - feasibility
SBRI: Overdose detection, response and intervention – demonstration
More information on the competitions is here:
SBRI Reducing Drug Deaths - Supplementary Information for Applicants
The challenge is open for applications until 21 April 2023.
Priority areas for projects include the following:
- Discrete digital technology solutions with intuitive patient and responder-centric design
- Simple alert or responder pathways that create effective responses to potentially fatal overdose events
- Solutions that enhance the ability to self-monitor by people who use drugs
- Improved equity of access, detection, and response in this vulnerable population through connected and safe digitalised platforms
- Enhanced simple live intelligent data-gathering processes, surveillance, and remote monitoring
The fund is open to applications from any type of organisation of any size, registered in the UK, European Union or the European Economic Area that can demonstrate a credible and practical route to market.
Applicants must work in conjunction with a suitable UK-based testbed research partner to develop their solution.
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/Drugs-death-challenge-for-NWC-innovators
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Collaboration with Intermedical announced to improve asthma diagnosis13/02/2023 09:15:00
A new opportunity will increase access to fast and accurate asthma testing in primary care and reduce health inequality.
Advanced asthma therapies feature in new videos and podcast08/02/2023 11:10:00
Videos and a podcast produced by the Innovation Agency to promote ways of using advanced asthma therapies have been released.
New elective surgery hub will treat an extra 6,000 patients a year02/02/2023 09:10:00
We were delighted to open the new Cheshire and Merseyside Surgical Centre as a major step forward in addressing the backlog of surgery caused by the pandemic.
Entries open for the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 202330/01/2023 13:15:00
The search is on for the region’s most successful researchers and innovators, with the launch of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2023.
Technology can improve care, but can be a barrier11/01/2023 09:10:00
The Innovation Agency supports the development of many transformational and innovative solutions, often with the potential to address challenges faced by our local mental health system.
Supporting adoption of the pre-term birth optimisation bundle06/01/2023 09:05:00
When I joined the maternity and neonatal safety improvement programme (MatNeoSIP) eighteen months ago, I was excited to be part of a collaborative programme that would support improvements across the North West Coast.
Liverpool tech company lands funding for maternity project07/12/2022 09:10:00
A Liverpool digital technology company has landed £96,000 in grant funding to improve health information for new parents from minority groups.
Implementing the new PEWS in the North West Coast16/11/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Verity Mather, PEWS Project Manager, 15 November 2022.