Drugs services and support over festive season.

Minister outlines where help is available during the holiday period.

People with problem drug use and their families are being encouraged to make full use of the services and phonelines available for support over Christmas and New Year.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance highlighted that help is available over the holiday period during a visit to the East Ayrshire Recovery Hub where staff will be operating a 24/7 service for people with drug and alcohol issues over the festive season.

Individuals in the area can call a helpline regardless of the time, receive immediate support over the phone and be referred to an appropriate service.

National helplines and many local services are available and the Minister urged anyone in crisis over the festive season to visit the Scottish Drugs Forum website for details of which are operating out of hours during that period.

Family members affected by a person’s drug use can call a helpline run by the charity Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs. Know The Score will also be providing support for anyone affected by substance use.

The Minister said:

“We know this can be an extremely difficult time of year for people experiencing problems with drugs or alcohol and it is vital they and their families know where to turn for help.

"There are local and/or national services offering out-of-hours support which I hope people will take advantage of.

“The Recovery Hub in Kilmarnock will be providing an excellent round-the-clock service for people in need of help in East Ayrshire over the festive period. It is open right the way through the holidays and I encourage anyone who is struggling themselves or with a family member to contact them.”

The hub in Kilmarnock supports the East Ayrshire Recovery Network, working alongside several charities including We Are With You, Harbour Recovery and East Ayrshire Vibrant Communities.

East Ayrshire Recovery Hub Manager Steph McCutcheon said:

“We understand that people can find this time of year a struggle, and in particular those on their own. We are offering drop-ins with hot drinks and snacks to give people some company and support over the festive period. We will also be offering 24/7 telephone support along with other recovery organisations within our network.”

