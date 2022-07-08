Drum roll... time for the top awards to recognise colleagues and campaigns

Public Health Wales is calling on its staff to ensure colleagues and campaigns that have gone above and beyond get their due recognition in the 2022 Innovation in Public Health Awards. The awards, now in their fourth year, are organised through the UK Public Health Register (UKPHR) and offer practitioners and their colleagues and employers throughout the UK the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and achieve recognition for their work in improving public health and reducing inequalities.

The organising team are now asking for entries, and you have until 28 July 2022 to submit them.

There are six award categories which are:

Collaborative working Improving public health practice for children and young people Translating evidence into practice – the Allison Thorpe award The best innovative digital initiative Best social media campaign Outstanding employer of the year

Dr Meng Khaw, Public Health Wales Director of Health Protection and Screening Services yesterday said:

“The past few years have shown public health teams in Wales at their best under the closest scrutiny. Some amazing work has been done by all teams. And after all that hard work it would be brilliant to see that effort recognised in these awards. “I’d encourage all staff to think about entering these awards to really celebrate what has been achieved. “Collaborative working has been high on the agenda because of the pandemic, but good partnership working is about more than a singular response, it’s vital to all areas of public health, wellbeing and removing inequalities. So, we’re also very pleased to be sponsoring the collaborative working award.”

The awards ceremony will be held during the virtual Public Health Practitioner Conference on 5 October 2022.

For fuller detail on who can enter and judging criteria please click here:

2022 UKPHR Awards Information Sheet

UK Public Health Register (UKPHR) is an independent, dedicated regulator for public health professionals in the United Kingdom, providing professional regulation to public health specialists, specialty registrars and practitioners from a variety of backgrounds, all of whom have a common core of knowledge, and skills.