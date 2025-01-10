DSIT announce new Regional Skills Project to bolster UK Cyber Defences

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) have announced a new initiative to enhance cyber skills and explore innovative ways to secure the UK against cyber attacks.

More than 30 projects across England and Northern Ireland will receive support under the new programme, which will deliver targeted training and empower local communities to address their specific needs.

First announced during discussions at Wilton Park last September, the project will be delivered through universities, local community groups and other stakeholders.

Backed by £1.9 million in government and private funding, the initiative will foster partnerships at a local level to align to the individual needs of local communities.

Initial projects include the upskilling of workers in small businesses in the South West, while a scheme in the North West aims to create streamlined pathways for individuals interested in pursuing careers in cyber security. In Northern Ireland, a project is dedicated to encouraging neurodiverse workers to enter the sector, and in the West Midlands an initiative will work to support women and girls by addressing cyber violence and abuse.

In total projects will be set up in in Northern Ireland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, the South West, North East and North West of England.

These projects will align with the government’s Plan for Change, which outlines ambitions to grow the economy while ensuring the UK remains digitally secure.

Cyber Security Programme The Cyber Security Programme provides a channel for our industry to engage with commercial and government partners to support growth in this vital sector, which underpins and enables all organisations. The programme brings together industry and government to overcome the joint challenges the sector faces and to pursue key opportunities to ensure the UK remains a leading cyber nation, including on issues such as the developing threat, bridging the skills gap and secure-by-design. Learn more