DSIT Announces Expanding the AI Research Resource: Request for Information
AI is a top priority for the UK, with its success depending on strong national capabilities, widespread adoption, and a globally competitive AI sector. To support this, the AI Opportunities Action Plan outlined the key recommendation to scale the UK’s AI Research Resource capacity twentyfold by 2030, ensuring researchers and startups have the infrastructure needed for groundbreaking innovation.
Following on from the AI Opportunities Action plan, UK Government is now requesting information on how to expand the AI research resource. This Request for Information seeks insights on achieving this goal and establishing partnerships to drive progress.
We encourage techUK members to respond, learn more below.
DSIT's requirements from this Request for Information
DSIT would like to understand the following:
- what capabilities exist in the marketplace
- what role partnerships between HM Government and industry can play in building and securing new capability
- how the full landscape of UK AI research could be supported through partnership arrangements to strengthen the UK’s sovereign AI capabilities
Responses to this Request for Information will inform both the:
- government’s Compute Strategy (due to be released during 2025)
- DSIT’s commercial strategy on AI infrastructure
DSIT may invite you to discuss your responses with them. They will ask you to indicate whether you would be happy to be contacted for this purpose in your response.
Organisations who are invited to respond
- Existing and/or growing UK AI-HPC data centre capabilities, and associated data centre operation and support
- Data centre construction capability and experience, including system builders and integrators
- Compute hardware designers and suppliers
- High performance cloud compute capability and services
- Interest in investment, financing or hosting of high-performance data centre development
Click here for the full press release
