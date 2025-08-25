DSIT Consultation on Smart Data Opportunities in Digital Markets

The Data (Use and Access) Act (DUAA) unlocks the opportunity for the widespread implementation of Smart Data schemes across the UK. To commence this work, the Government have identified five priority sectors for the introduction of Smart Data schemes: digital markets, property, transport, finance, and energy. For each of these sectors, the corresponding lead Departments are gradually undertaking calls for evidence on what Smart Data schemes could and should look like.*

Most recently, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) opened their call for evidence on whether and how to introduce a Smart Data scheme in digital markets, using the new powers provided under the DUAA.

DSIT are looking to establish how Smart Data schemes could be used to support innovation, competition and better outcomes for consumers and business. The consultation notes that, at present, barriers to data portability, limited consumer control, and market concentration can reduce competition and limit innovation in digital markets. They suggest that a Smart Data scheme could help to address these issues by enabling consumers and businesses to make better use of their data, as well as by supporting the development of new data-driven products and services.

The call for evidence sets out the key questions the Government are seeking to address:

Whether there are specific data access issues in digital markets that might be addressed through a Smart Data scheme.

If there are specific issues, the possible use cases that would be supported by a Smart Data scheme that addresses them.

The key design features a Smart Data scheme would need to support these use cases.

Initial views on the costs and benefits of a Smart Data scheme that addresses any issues which are identified.

Any other preliminary views stakeholders might have on the use of Smart Data in digital markets more broadly.

DSIT welcome responses from all sectors of digital markets, consumer groups, potential third-party providers, trade bodies, industry groups, academia, or any individuals or organisations with experience in “data sharing, Open Banking and beyond”.

The consultation closes on Monday, 15 September.

To contribute to techUK’s response to the consultation, please contact Dani (Daniella.bennettremington@techuk.org).

* DESNZ Consultation, ‘Developing an energy smart data scheme’