techUK
|Printable version
DSIT publishes updates to Code of Practice for App Store Operators & App Developers
This voluntary Code of Practice, underpinned by eight security and privacy principles, sets out practical steps for App Store Operators and App Developers to protect users.
Originally published in December 2022, the Code of Practice has now been updated to incorporate operator feedback which was gathered during the original nine-month implementation period and looked at progress being made as well as barriers to implementation. The changes center around:
- providing additional guidance and clarification on what is required for several provisions;
- adding an appeals process for developers; and
- signposting more to international standards.
In order to support the implementation of the revised Code of Practice, DSIT has extended the implementation period to 30 June 2024. This extension is to provide stakeholders with additional time to absorb and incorporate these minor changes; and DSIT also intends to use this period to increase its engagement with developers and operators and expand monitoring and evaluation activities.
Indeed, after the June 2024 deadline, DSIT will review adherence levels to the Code of Practice and make a policy recommendation to the minister on next steps.
You can view the full updated Code of Practice for App Store Operators & App Developers here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/dsit-publishes-updates-to-code-of-practice-for-app-store-operators-app-developers.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK perspective: harnessing AI in transport31/10/2023 11:25:00
Nine principles and approaches for harnessing AI in transport.
techUK welcomes new measures to improve on-street electric vehicle charging30/10/2023 09:15:00
New laws passed to make charging an electric vehicle easier, quicker and more reliable.
Europe's Digital Health and Care Outlook: Insights from the Politico Health Summit27/10/2023 09:20:00
The 2023 Politico Health Summit explored critical issues on the status of health policy in Europe. Although the techUK Health & Social Care Programme focuses on working with the NHS and social care providers in the UK, it is vital to understand Europe’s position on innovation and digital care.
Call for Contributions: International Trade Impact Days | 6-7 November25/10/2023 14:25:00
Call for member blog contributions for our International Trade Impact Days
National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) Launch Secure Innovation23/10/2023 16:25:00
UK tech startups urged to take action to secure their IP
UK SPF Report: Review of use case requirements in the 3.8-4.2GHz band20/10/2023 11:25:00
New report release by the UK SPF on the use case requirements in the 3.8-4.2GHz band.
Institutions of Innovation: Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation19/10/2023 12:25:00
Learn about how the CDEI is at the forefront of UK innovation policy.