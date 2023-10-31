DSIT publishes updates to Code of Practice for App Store Operators & App Developers

This voluntary Code of Practice, underpinned by eight security and privacy principles, sets out practical steps for App Store Operators and App Developers to protect users.

Originally published in December 2022, the Code of Practice has now been updated to incorporate operator feedback which was gathered during the original nine-month implementation period and looked at progress being made as well as barriers to implementation. The changes center around:

providing additional guidance and clarification on what is required for several provisions;

adding an appeals process for developers; and

signposting more to international standards.

In order to support the implementation of the revised Code of Practice, DSIT has extended the implementation period to 30 June 2024. This extension is to provide stakeholders with additional time to absorb and incorporate these minor changes; and DSIT also intends to use this period to increase its engagement with developers and operators and expand monitoring and evaluation activities.

Indeed, after the June 2024 deadline, DSIT will review adherence levels to the Code of Practice and make a policy recommendation to the minister on next steps.

You can view the full updated Code of Practice for App Store Operators & App Developers here.