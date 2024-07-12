DSIT to merge experts from central government organisations

On 8 July, the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) announced their first steps toward becoming the digital centre of government.

DSIT will expand in scope and size by bringing in experts from the following organisations:

Government Digital Service (GDS)

Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO)

Incubator for AI (i.AI)

When Peter Kyle was appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, he stated that DSIT would become the 'digital centre of government.' This announcement marks the first step in that journey.

By bringing experts from these three bodies under one department, the government aims to accelerate the digital transformation of government services. The department will work closely with the Cabinet Office and the Treasury to deliver the digital change that is needed to improve the public's engagement with government and streamlining government processes.

The press release also confirms that DSIT will be the leading department for the digitalisation of government moving forwards. They will do so by supporting the use of technology across sectors like energy, health, policing, and education. Additionally, they will focus on internal upskilling, ensuring civil servants are equipped with the necessary skills to implement AI applications and other digital services to the public sector.

What does this mean for tech?

This announcement, though significant in altering DSIT's current operations, likely did not come as a surprise to many in the industry. During London Tech Week in June, the new Secretary of State hinted at Labour's plans to position DSIT as the digital centre of government. It is not yet known who will be responsible for implementing this change and it is possible that Labour will assign a single Minister to ensure a seamless transition into DSIT, something which will require strong leadership and support from Ministers.

Many will want to know what kind of impact merging i.AI into DSIT will have on its ability to deliver on its mission across government, given its previous influence while working with the Cabinet Office and the Prime Minister's Office. Additionally, it remains to be seen how moving CDDO away from its position in the centre in Cabinet Office will impact its policy making and convening functions.

However, this merger could bring some key benefits. The newly reshaped DSIT could enhance efficiencies by eliminating bureaucratic barriers that typically hinder coordination within government.

DSIT faces a stacked agenda of pressing issues to support government delivery. techUK will be keen to see how these challenges are addressed as DSIT shifts its core agenda towards implementation and becomes the strategic delivery arm of digital transformation for government.