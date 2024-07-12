techUK
|Printable version
DSIT to merge experts from central government organisations
On 8 July, the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) announced their first steps toward becoming the digital centre of government.
DSIT will expand in scope and size by bringing in experts from the following organisations:
- Government Digital Service (GDS)
- Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO)
- Incubator for AI (i.AI)
When Peter Kyle was appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, he stated that DSIT would become the 'digital centre of government.' This announcement marks the first step in that journey.
By bringing experts from these three bodies under one department, the government aims to accelerate the digital transformation of government services. The department will work closely with the Cabinet Office and the Treasury to deliver the digital change that is needed to improve the public's engagement with government and streamlining government processes.
The press release also confirms that DSIT will be the leading department for the digitalisation of government moving forwards. They will do so by supporting the use of technology across sectors like energy, health, policing, and education. Additionally, they will focus on internal upskilling, ensuring civil servants are equipped with the necessary skills to implement AI applications and other digital services to the public sector.
What does this mean for tech?
This announcement, though significant in altering DSIT's current operations, likely did not come as a surprise to many in the industry. During London Tech Week in June, the new Secretary of State hinted at Labour's plans to position DSIT as the digital centre of government. It is not yet known who will be responsible for implementing this change and it is possible that Labour will assign a single Minister to ensure a seamless transition into DSIT, something which will require strong leadership and support from Ministers.
Many will want to know what kind of impact merging i.AI into DSIT will have on its ability to deliver on its mission across government, given its previous influence while working with the Cabinet Office and the Prime Minister's Office. Additionally, it remains to be seen how moving CDDO away from its position in the centre in Cabinet Office will impact its policy making and convening functions.
However, this merger could bring some key benefits. The newly reshaped DSIT could enhance efficiencies by eliminating bureaucratic barriers that typically hinder coordination within government.
DSIT faces a stacked agenda of pressing issues to support government delivery. techUK will be keen to see how these challenges are addressed as DSIT shifts its core agenda towards implementation and becomes the strategic delivery arm of digital transformation for government.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/dsit-to-merge-experts-from-central-government-organisations.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK’s Data Centres Council welcomes Vantage Data Centres' Jinél Fourie10/07/2024 15:20:00
techUK is delighted to welcome Jinél Fourie - Director of Public Policy for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Vantage Data Centers - to the UK Council of Data Centres. She replaces Bruce Stephenson as Vantage Data Centres' representative.
Call for Contributions! techUK Data Centres Programme - Early Careers and Apprenticeship Survey10/07/2024 12:15:00
UK operators struggle with both short-term and long-term skills shortages. The techUK Skills, Diversity & Inclusion Working Group is commissioning this survey under the remit of the Data Centres Council, to scope utilisation of the apprenticeship levy and experience of uptake in the sector and to identify areas for improvement.
Innovation Navigator: Accelerating AI, data and advanced computing projects05/07/2024 15:10:00
Report from GM Business Growth Hub
Getting the Public Sector Future-Ready - Guest blog by Oliver Hester at FDM04/07/2024 14:05:00
Read FDM's blog on the digital skills gap and its impact on reducing organizational efficiency.
techUK co-signs a letter urging the next government to modernise the UK’s data protection framework03/07/2024 11:15:00
techUK, along with several other leading business groups, industry leaders, and experts, has co-signed a letter urging the next Government to modernise the UK’s data protection framework through a set of reforms that foster innovation for economic and societal growth, while maintaining high data protection standards.
How the next Government can help the UK tech sector thrive internationally02/07/2024 11:05:00
techUK is delighted to see that each of the key manifestos highlighted the importance of international trade in boosting the UK economy, improving productivity, creating jobs, and augmenting commercial and diplomatic relationships around the world.
UK Data Centres Digital Economy Report 202428/06/2024 10:10:00
techUK is seeking to commission the research and a report into the contribution data centres play to the UK’s economy 2024.