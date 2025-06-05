DSIT’s Cyber Security Codes of Practice: Modular approach

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has developed five codes of practice to set clear expectations for cyber security. These voluntary codes of practices are designed to inform large organisations and small to medium-sized enterprises (SME's) of the recommended baseline security practices to prevent and handle cyberattacks.

By setting out these voluntary standards, organisations will have access to greater knowledge of current cyber threats with actionable advice and steps towards protecting themselves and their customers from the constantly evolving cyber threat landscape. The Codes of Practice are also intended to help relevant entities understand the standards they should expect from their technology suppliers and to enable them to hold those suppliers accountable.

The five Cyber Security Codes of Practice:

DSIT has also included a diagram of how the code fit together - the modular approach diagram.

The modular approach

To support the adoption of the Codes of Practice, DSIT has proposed a modular approach that clearly outlines the relevance of both current and future codes for all stakeholders. This information will enable companies to identify which codes are applicable to them, understand how the various codes interrelate, and recognise where principles may overlap across different codes. The modular approach will facilitate a faster and smoother adoption of the voluntary codes building cyber resilience across a larger network of key stakeholders.

All enterprises with online/digital services are advice to implement the Cyber Governance Code of Practice as a minimum and become Cyber Essentials certified.

Impact on the sector

DSIT’s publication of each Code of Practice show the governments recognition of key areas that remain vulnerable within enterprises to cyber threats. The Codes are structured in such a manner for organisations to quickly comprehend whether said Code applies to them making the adoption of cyber resilience measures more streamline. Additionally, the Codes of Practice show a government commitment to "secure by design" implementing measures to ensure that the UKs devices and software reach a higher standard of cyber resilience in par with the evolving threat landscape.

While the adoption of the Codes of Practice remains voluntary, their publication has the potential to influence industry standards by promoting safer cybersecurity practices and encouraging the implementation of enhanced monitoring systems. These guidelines aim to support Boards and Directors in effectively governing cyber security risks, taking ownership of internal practices, and remaining conscious of those of affiliated entities. The proposed modular approach offers a configurable pathway to adoption, helping organisations better understand the relevance of each code and facilitating integration of cyber security principles across enterprises.