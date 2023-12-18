Dstl AI success with AUKUS

Experts from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) have achieved a significant milestone within Pillar II of the AUKUS partnership.

The UK-provided artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms were recently used to process data on US Maritime Patrol Aircraft for the first time.

US, Australian and UK defence ministers met last week at the Defense Innovation Unit HQ in California to discuss the Australia – United Kingdom – United States (AUKUS) enhanced defence and security partnership.

Pillar I and Pillar II

For Australia’s acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines (Pillar I), AUKUS partners are working together to deliver this capability as soon as possible. While also upholding the highest nuclear non-proliferation standard. For Advanced Capabilities (Pillar II), AUKUS partners are cooperating further on a range of security and defense capabilities’ ensuring each nation has the capabilities required to defend against rapidly evolving threats.

These joint advances(delivered by Dstl experts in partnership with UK industry and colleagues in the USA and Australia), were directly referenced by the ministers, and will allow for timely high-volume data analysis, improving tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Tom Scales, Dstl, UK national lead recently said:

“I am immensely proud of the UK’s contribution to this significant effort, and very grateful to work alongside highly motivated and skilled partners from the US and Australia, both in government and industry. The strength of our collaboration enables us to collectively move at a pace that would not be possible individually.”

Dstl’s Chief Executive Dr Paul Hollinshead recently said:

“I am delighted to see that Dstl scientists are making such a tangible contribution to this critical capability. This work perfectly demonstrates Dstl’s strategy in delivering against defence’s greatest challenges through collaboration with international partners. Dstl is a key contributor in the delivery of AUKUS Pillar II, the MOD’s Defence AI Strategy - and we continue to play a vital part in the Defence AI Centre (DAIC).”

