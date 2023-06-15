Dstl and Google Cloud sign a MOU as part of new AI collaboration

Google Cloud and Dstl confirm agreement to accelerate AI adoption in the UK defence sector.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Google Cloud signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday as part of a new agreement to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK defence sector.

The news was announced by Paul Lincoln, the MOD’s 2nd Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the AI Summit during London’s Tech week (an event that brings technologists and business professionals together to explore the real-world applications of AI).

The collaboration will focus on 5 key areas:

Accelerating technology adoption by enabling Dstl to access and utilise Google Cloud’s AI technologies, processes, and people to learn how Google Cloud delivers AI solutions to its end-users.

Broadening the supply chain by opening access to, and supporting engagement between, Dstl and the Google Cloud Marketplace, including Google Cloud’s wider partner ecosystem.

Supporting training and upskilling with Google-led learning and development opportunities that are tailored to the defence domain, and supporting wider ongoing Dstl initiatives by transforming itself into an ‘AI ready’ organisation.

Increasing cross-sector technology transfer by enabling Dstl to benefit from Google Cloud’s technologies across civilian applications and other industries to explore where tools developed for other purposes can help solve UK defence challenges.

Sharing new ways of working and proven approaches to creating a world-class AI research environment, including tools and infrastructure, technology watch and horizon scanning, and talent attraction and retention.

Dstl’s Chief Executive Paul Hollinshead said:

“As one of the most transformative and ubiquitous new technologies, AI has enormous potential to transform societies. Dstl’s collaboration with Google Cloud is one of the significant steps Dstl is taking to prioritise research, development, and experimentation of technologies in line with our commitment to safe and responsible AI.”

“Last year, the Defence AI Centre (DAIC) was formed to accelerate defence’s ability to harness the game-changing power of AI. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Google Cloud and defence to work together for a secure and prosperous UK.”

“We are delighted to have signed a MOU with Dstl on this important initiative,” said Helen Kelisky, UKI, Managing Director, Google Cloud.

“AI has potential to assist the ministry in a broad range of use cases, including cybersecurity, disaster response, and employee productivity. We look forward to helping Dstl in its commitment to using AI boldly and responsibly.”