Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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Dstl backed robotics breakthrough transforms military manufacturing
Rivelin Robotics, supported by Dstl expertise, has created microfactory technology that automates the slow, risky manual finishing of 3D printed parts.
The robots have human‑like precision, which means they can deliver faster, cheaper and more reliable components.
This innovation boosts UK operational resilience by enabling on‑demand manufacturing for defence while driving industrial growth at home and expanding internationally across Europe and the United States.
It also addresses a critical vulnerability: the reliance on manual finishing, which introduces delays, variability, and safety risks.
Currently, additive manufactured components require hand finishing to remove excess material and imperfections before use – a process that is slow, inconsistent and costly. Rivelin Robotics has solved this challenge with proprietary control systems that give industrial robots human-like dexterity and perception, enabling them to finish parts faster and more accurately than manual methods.
Rivelin Robotics' industrial robots finish parts faster and more accurately than manual methods.
The system handles complex geometries across metals, polymers, and ceramics, eliminating the economic penalties of traditional hand-finishing. The defence implications are significant. For example, naval operations often face long delays waiting for spare parts or incur high costs for local machining. Rivelin’s microfactories enable on-demand manufacturing, reducing supply chain dependencies and saving taxpayer money. This capability strengthens operational resilience while supporting UK industry.
Dstl’s technical expertise and UK Defence and Security Accelerator funding have been pivotal in turning Rivelin’s concept into reality. Today, Rivelin has sold micro factories to 5 customers and expanded from aerospace, medical, automotive, and energy sectors into defence, with a growing international footprint across Spain, France, Germany and the United States.
Find out more about how to work with Dstl and joining the Defence supply chain.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/dstl-backed-robotics-breakthrough-transforms-military-manufacturing
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