Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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Dstl develops first smart ‘find and strike’ system for faster battlefield decisions
Commanders will better coordinate surveillance, targeting and weapons across platforms and uncrewed systems.
UK defence scientists are preparing to release a new digital messaging standard that could significantly speed up how military forces detect threats and strike targets on the battlefield and provide UK forces with operational advantage.
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has developed AIM – Assured Intent Messaging – a new system designed to help commanders better coordinate surveillance, targeting and weapons across a wide range of platforms, from uncrewed systems to missiles.
The technology was put through its paces in a major live trial in Texas in March 2026. During the exercise, a single operator successfully controlled multiple in-service and experimental systems at once, including sensors, uncrewed platforms, target-designation tools and ground-launched missiles. The connected devices were able to ‘talk’ to each other using AIM’s standardised digital messages.
This was the first real-world test of the AIM common messaging language built specifically for networked ‘find and strike’ operations – the military process of spotting a target, confirming it and engaging it as quickly as possible, in turn increasing lethality.
Ten industry supplier teams took part in the trial, which proved AIM works as a minimum viable product. The standard will be officially published in mid‑May and made available to industry.
Why AIM matters
Modern military operations rely on many different technologies operating at the same time, often from different manufacturers. Until now, getting these systems to work together smoothly has been complex, slow and prone to errors.
AIM addresses that problem by giving all systems a shared, government-owned messaging standard that is designed to support the exchange of clear, reliable instructions.
A member of Dstl’s technical team explained:
Commanders have multiple technologies in the battlespace, and it’s vital they work together quickly and efficiently. This universal messaging system helps harmonise communication between different systems, so decisions can be turned into action much faster.
Built for tough environments
Unlike older systems, AIM is designed to work even when communications are limited or disrupted – a common challenge in modern conflict.
The messages are deliberately small, meaning they can be transmitted over low‑bandwidth networks more reliably. AIM also uses a ‘publish and subscribe’ approach, similar to Internet of Things (IoT) technology, so messages are only sent to systems that actually need them. That reduces network congestion and improves resilience.
AIM avoids common problems caused by converting between different data formats, which can introduce errors at critical moments.
Open, secure and industry-friendly
Importantly, AIM is government-owned and open to industry, rather than controlled by a single supplier. This allows any company to build compatible systems, increasing competition and reducing reliance on proprietary solutions.
AIM complements Dstl’s Sensing for Asset Protection with Integrated Electronic Networked Technology (SAPIENT) standard for networked sensor systems. Together they offer UK and allies armed forces another step towards a future where military systems are more connected, more adaptable and easier to control – even in the most challenging conditions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dstl-develops-first-smart-find-and-strike-system-for-faster-battlefield-decisions
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