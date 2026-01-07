Dstl overcome challenges of interoperability with new software

Dstl’s Single Information Environment (SInfoE) architecture solves the problem of accessing information across different systems and domains.

For years, UK defence has been trying to solve the challenge of accessing information from lots of different systems and sources. The goal is to make sure all this information can be shared quickly, so military decision makers at every level have the full picture and can make smart decisions for successful military operations.

Information integration is the foundation of interoperability.

Information needs to be shared quickly from:

radar

satellites

aircraft

warships

drones

air defence systems

soldiers on the ground

In the future, the military will use a mix of old and new systems, including autonomous platforms and fully digital tools like AI decision support. This will make managing and connecting all the information even more challenging.

How Single Information Environment architecture can help

Dstl’s Cyber and Information Systems (CIS) began tackling this problem in 2018 to explore the scope of the challenge, build consensus and develop possible solutions.

By 2021 the team, along with industry partners, had built the foundation of what is now known as the Single Information Environment (SInfoE) architecture. This is a set of MOD-owned software components that enable rapid search, discovery and access to data.

They ensure information can move smoothly from its point of origin to its point of need.

Involvement of MDIS

In 2021, Dstl’s work caught the attention of the Defence Equipment and Support led Game Changer programme called Multi-Domain Integrated Systems (MDIS).

The aim was to unlock the potential of drones working collaboratively to provide the UK Armed Forces with freedom of access and manoeuvre on the battlefield.

ARCHERON: the trial In July 2024, MDIS conducted a month-long trial, ARCHERON, in which Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force systems were integrated with drones from industry partners. The trial successfully showed how the Single Information Environment can help different military systems from different suppliers quickly share critical operational data.

Amanda, Dstl Senior Principal Consultant and originator and coordinator of SInfoE architecture says:

The Single Information Environment facilitates fast discovery of, and access to, information from a range of military systems, allowing any system to be connected. It means defence can quickly get all the information it needs to carry out successful operations. NATO interoperability is a priority for UK MOD. NATO standards at the heart of the Single Information Environment make it easier to interoperate with NATO partners.

Richard, Dstl Communications and Networks Programme Manager says:

Having just one Single Information Environment interface per system has the potential to significantly reduce integration time, to hours and days, while saving many millions of pounds.

Find out what Dstl does and how to work with us.