Dstl specialists support USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier visit

Radiation science experts from Dstl's Nuclear Emergency Monitoring Team provided critical safety cover for the visit of the nuclear-powered carrier.

Specialists from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) provided ensured UK statutory requirements were met to enable the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to anchor outside Portsmouth Harbour during its recent UK visit.

The carrier and other vessels in its strike group were conducting operations and training exercises alongside NATO allies and partners throughout the Atlantic Ocean.

At approximately 100,000 tonnes, 330 metres long and with over 5000 crew, USS Gerald R. Ford is too large to enter His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Portsmouth and had to be anchored off Stokes Bay in the Solent.

In common with all other US aircraft carriers, it is powered by nuclear reactors. The presence of these nuclear reactors in the Solent requires an enhanced level of support from UK shore staff.

Dstl’s Radiation Sciences Group’s Radiation and Nuclear Emergency Response Organisation provides a vital component of the support for visiting nuclear powered warships. This involves the provision of a highly trained Nuclear Emergency Monitoring Team, able to provide immediate response monitoring staff and assets, and secondly by providing health physics advisers who would, in the event of an emergency, deploy to the main response command cell locations within one hour, to provide expert radiation protection advice.

Barry Tarr, Project Manager Nuclear, HMNB Portsmouth, said: