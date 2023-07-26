Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Dstl unveils battle-winning scientific support to Ukraine
Scientists praised for vital role following Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion.
Ukraine: The science and technology battlefield
Since the start of Russia’s illegal invasion, the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has played a pivotal role in the UK’s efforts to help the Ukrainian armed forces defend their country.
With agility and innovation, Dstl has made use of every skill, idea and technology that we and our partners have to offer.
What we have done to date has been a critical factor in strategic and tactical success, ensuring MOD science and technology adds impact and advantage to defence and national security operations.
Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said:
“What Dstl has done over the last year is bring to bear the brilliance of UK defence science – in partnership with the UK defence industry, defence intelligence, and the cunning of the UK and Ukrainian militaries – in order to deliver capability at pace for the Ukrainians.
“That has not only kept them in the fight but put them in a position where they can win.
“Dstl has a lot to be proud of for the fact that we have reached that point.”
Armed Forces Minister visits Dstl
Hundreds of Dstl experts have been called upon to support Ukraine, including in areas such as:
- Counter drone technology
- Counter electronic warfare
- Protection systems
- Analytic insight
The Defence Command Paper 2023 revealed that Dstl used the depth of its scientific knowledge on camouflage, concealment and deception techniques to provide novel and innovative solutions to improve the survivability of the M270 Multi-Launch Rocket System (MLRS) gifted to Ukraine by the UK.
Using its extensive materials expertise, Dstl also developed bespoke and readily available armour protection solutions for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks, to provide additional protection from specific Russian threats.
And Dstl technical expertise enabled the Ukrainian Armed Forces to mount and integrate the UK-gifted Starstreak short-range air-defence system on to a number of Ukrainian armoured fighting vehicles.
Dstl has also provided ongoing operational support and advice to the armed forces and our security partners since the start of the conflict covering many more areas.
Our rapid support to operations and crises is only made possible because of MOD’s enduring science and technology investment in research, key capabilities and facilities, allowing it to provide an indispensable source of novel and diverse technical support at pace.
We will continue to provide support to the UK response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
We stand united with Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dstl-unveils-battle-winning-scientific-support-to-ukraine
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Hypersonic missiles: travelling at the speed of sound...times 524/07/2023 13:10:00
New report on the development of hypersonic missile technologies.
Dstl to host its first Future Sensing and PNT symposium 202312/07/2023 13:05:00
Industry, academia and wider government are invited to shape thinking on future technical challenges for defence sensing and position, navigation and timing (PNT).
Wargaming conference highlights the value of influence10/07/2023 14:05:00
A second Influence Wargaming Conference recently took place to further the thinking on wargaming and influence effects.
UK-Singapore data and tech agreements to boost trade and security29/06/2023 10:05:00
Memorandum of Understanding agreements signed during UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s first international visit since his appointment last year.
Dstl hosts drones digital forensics workshop15/06/2023 10:15:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has hosted a collaborative digital forensics workshop to help combat the illegal use of drones.
Dstl and Google Cloud sign a MOU as part of new AI collaboration15/06/2023 09:15:00
Google Cloud and Dstl confirm agreement to accelerate AI adoption in the UK defence sector.
Protecting our troops with science and technology: AI experimentation with Deb08/06/2023 14:20:00
Dr Deb has a history of leading change and innovation in Defence. She is the is the Technical Lead in the Defence AI Centre AI Experimentation Hub.
'Agile' a key theme at the Defence Artificial Intelligence Centre’s Industry Day08/06/2023 11:20:00
The DAIC held its first Industry Engagement Day in London on 6 March 2023.