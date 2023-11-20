HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Durham Constabulary does some things well but there are concerns about its response to the public
Durham Constabulary is effective in many areas of tackling crime but needs to improve how it responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report
PEEL 2023-25: An inspection of Durham Constabulary
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Durham Constabulary’s performance across 10 areas of policing and found the constabulary was outstanding in one area, good in two areas, adequate in five areas and requires improvement in two areas.
HMICFRS said the constabulary is good at preventing and deterring crime, using a range of prevention initiatives, and investing in police community support officers.
However, the inspectorate said the constabulary needs to improve its response to the public, particularly the time it takes to answer emergency and non-emergency calls. It also said that Durham Constabulary needs to make sure it promptly identifies vulnerability when people, particularly children and young people, go missing.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher recently said:
“I am pleased with some aspects of Durham Constabulary’s performance in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service.
“However, there are areas in which it needs to improve. The constabulary has a higher-than-average number of non-emergency calls, but it doesn’t always answer emergency and non-emergency calls as quickly as it should. While the constabulary has tried to prioritise where it puts its resources, it needs to do more to meet the public’s needs in all areas.
“While the constabulary has one of the highest rates of domestic abuse repeat incidents in England and Wales, it isn’t making good use of protective measures or effectively referring victims for support.
“We are assured that senior leaders have already started to plan how they will address the areas for improvement we have identified.”
“I hope the changes that follow result in improvements that help Durham Constabulary better meet the public’s needs. We will be monitoring its progress closely.”
Get the report
PEEL 2023-25: An inspection of Durham Constabulary
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach.
- We have continued our intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years.
- We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- It isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded in this PEEL inspection and those from the previous cycle of PEEL inspections. This is because we have increased our focus on making sure forces are achieving appropriate outcomes for the public, and in some cases we have changed the aspects of policing we inspect.
- More information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2023-2025 is available on our website.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/durham-constabulary-does-some-things-well-but-concerns-about-response-to-public/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Thames Valley Police has some good child protection practices, but further improvements must be made10/11/2023 15:10:00
Thames Valley Police works well with other organisations but must improve the consistency of its service to ensure all children are protected, a new report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help07/11/2023 15:20:00
Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help.
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against officer who later committed child sexual offence27/10/2023 15:20:00
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against a police officer who went on to commit a child sexual offence, but it could not have reasonably anticipated he would commit this crime, a new inspection has found.
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement16/10/2023 11:10:00
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement, having shown limited progress in some areas since its last inspection, a report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton04/09/2023 09:15:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton.
Police forces still failing to record and publish data on ethnicity29/08/2023 15:20:00
Police forces are still failing to record the ethnicity of victims of crimes in nearly two thirds of cases, and they should publish more data on ethnicity to help build public confidence, a new report has found.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reports published18/08/2023 15:25:00
Today we published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service shortcomings a potential risk to public safety18/08/2023 10:15:00
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) is not effectively gathering and recording up-to-date risk information, and its mobilisation system is unreliable and crashes during 999 calls, the fire inspectorate has said.
More consistency needed across policing to better prevent homicide11/08/2023 13:10:00
Most police forces effectively identify patterns and causes of homicide, and allocate the right resources to prevent it, but there is still too much inconsistency in how policing tackles homicide prevention, a new report has found.