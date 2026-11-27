HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Durham Constabulary needs to better manage demand and protect vulnerable people
Durham Constabulary has improved its response to the public, but persistent challenges remain in investigations, safeguarding and support for its workforce, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report : PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of Durham Constabulary
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Durham Constabulary’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was adequate in four areas and requires improvement in five areas.
HMICFRS said the constabulary had improved how quickly it answers calls from the public and attends incidents. Inspectors also found that the constabulary had some of the highest rates for bringing offenders to justice for some serious and volume crimes, including rape and shoplifting.
Inspectors found the constabulary used its neighbourhood teams well to address crime and antisocial behaviour, but it doesn’t fully understand how often officers are diverted away from this work to carry out other duties.
However, the inspectorate said the constabulary needs to better manage and predict demand, prioritise investment in technology and make sure its financial plans are sustainable. Workload pressures also affect well-being in some teams.
Inspectors said the constabulary needs to improve supervision of investigations and use crime outcomes appropriately. It also needs to better manage bail, suspects released under investigation and wanted people to bring timely justice for victims.
The inspectorate said the constabulary needs to improve its safeguarding arrangements, including sharing information with schools so children receive the help they need. It also needs to better recognise vulnerability when children go missing and monitor protective orders to protect vulnerable victims.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer OBE QPM said:
“I am satisfied with some aspects of the performance of Durham Constabulary in keeping people safe, reducing crime and giving an effective service to victims. While the constabulary has a stable chief officer team which is leading cultural improvement, it faces some persistent challenges.
“The constabulary has made improvements in how quickly it responds to the public and how it uses stop and search since our last inspection. But I have concerns about how it manages demand, its support for the workforce, investigations and the safeguarding of children and adults at risk of harm. It needs better supervision of investigations and to improve its safeguarding arrangements, so it keeps people safe.
“I am optimistic that the initial plans Durham Constabulary has put in place will help it make improvements. The leadership team should continue with these plans and sustain progress for the future.”
Get the report : PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of Durham Constabulary
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- The PEEL inspection programme is our regular assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of police forces in England and Wales.
- The PEEL programme is reviewed at the end of each cycle to consider changes in the policing landscape and findings from our inspections. Read more information about the PEEL assessment framework 2025-27.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/durham-constabulary-needs-to-manage-demand-and-protect-vulnerable-people/
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