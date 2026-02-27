HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Durham Constabulary’s vetting and counter-corruption arrangements are inadequate
Durham Constabulary needs to make improvements across all parts of its integrity arrangements, with vetting and counter-corruption arrangements found to be inadequate, the police inspectorate has said.
As part of its integrity inspection programme, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) assessed the effectiveness of Durham Constabulary in three areas.
The constabulary was graded ‘inadequate’ for its vetting of police officers and staff, ‘requires improvement’ for professional standards, and ‘inadequate’ for counter-corruption arrangements.
HMICFRS found that the constabulary:
- has improved workforce awareness of the need to report any changes in personal circumstances, and uses risk mitigation in vetting clearance cases where there is adverse information;
- uses a variety of methods to reinforce organisational learning and standards of professional behaviour;
- has a dedicated ‘prevent officer’ who promotes standards of acceptable behaviour; and
- has a counter-corruption unit with experienced investigators and strong working relationships with external agencies that support people who may be at risk of abuse by police personnel.
HMICFRS also said that the constabulary needs to improve in several areas. This includes:
- improving its vetting arrangements, as current practices may result in vetting clearances being issued to individuals who are not suitable to work in or with the police service;
- addressing the understaffing of its vetting unit, and ensuring structured training and continuous professional development to maintain up-to-date vetting knowledge;
- enhancing the handling and management of complaint and conduct cases, such as timely recording, decision-making, referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and providing updates to complainants; and
- improving the monitoring of its IT systems, how it collects counter-corruption intelligence, and conducting regular reviews of the gifts and hospitality register.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer said:
“If police officers or staff are found to be involved in misconduct, it reduces public trust and confidence in policing.
“With increased demand and focus on the work of force vetting units, professional standards departments and counter-corruption units, their work has never been more vital. We must make sure that those working to keep our communities safe can be trusted to do so.
“It was positive to find that Durham Constabulary has improved workforce awareness of reporting changes in personal circumstances and has strong relationships with external agencies supporting vulnerable people.
“But we were disappointed to find that the constabulary’s vetting and counter-corruption arrangements are inadequate. The constabulary needs to ensure its vetting unit has sufficient staff and capability and must improve how it monitors IT systems and collects counter-corruption intelligence.
“We will continue to monitor the constabulary’s progress.”
