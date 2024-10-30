Durham County Council: Building resilience within local communities through accredited training

Durham County Council, a local authority covering a vast rural area, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its residents through proactive initiatives and services.

The council has faced a significant challenge in helping local individuals and families to manage their behaviour and emotional responses to avoid escalation to higher level services. To address this issue, the council approached NCFE to quality assure and endorse their Staying Cool Adult Course, aimed at equipping residents with essential skills for regulating their anger and behaviour.

Key Worker Tom Clark highlights the impact of the programme:

“It benefits Durham County Council by being proactive in upskilling local residents to manage their anger and their behaviour more appropriately. This prevents adults and families being involved with higher level services, such as Social Services, which saves the authority’s resources." “It has many other benefits, such as preventing individuals from being criminalised so that they are more employable and economically active. Most of all it makes individuals feel confident and in control of their emotions and situations so that they make better choices.”

NCFE supported Durham County Council throughout the endorsement process, from the application stage to proofreading materials and providing essential information. Tom emphasised the significance of having awarding body endorsement: “Many of the learners completing the course needed evidence of their development and having the course accredited helped them. It provides another level of credibility.”

The Staying Cool Adult Course has encouraged learners within the local community to build resilience and continue their personal development. Tom explained:

“Learners benefit by getting a positive, meaningful learning experience that encourages further development. “It helps individuals, preventing them from reacting without thinking so that they are able to make better decisions to act in more acceptable ways. It helps families to overcome ‘parental conflict’ and disharmony in the family unit. But, most of all, it raises confidence and allows individuals to address their emotions and situations in acceptable ways.”

Being able to display the NCFE stamp of approval is an effective way to add credibility and rigour to courses that have no formal learning outcomes and assessment criteria.

Find out more about our Accreditation and Employer Services here.