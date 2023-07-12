Chatham House
|Printable version
Dust storms: A shared security challenge for the Middle East
EXPERT COMMENT
As dust storms in the Middle East become increasingly frequent and intense, adversaries must cooperate to address the causes.
12 July 2023 marks the first-ever International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms (SDS). The recent United Nations designation is indicative of concern about the growing severity and widespread effects of these hazards.
In 2022, dust storms affected countries from Turkey to Oman, hitting Iraq particularly badly. While orange skies are a natural climatic feature of the region, the severity, frequency and duration of the dust storms in recent years has drawn attention to what is changing.
Dust storms occur in arid and semi-arid environments when winds whip up, suspend and transport loose soil particles. Dust storm particles are less than 0.05 mm in diameter and can be transported thousands of kilometres, distinguishing them from sandstorm particles which are larger and travel, at most, a few kilometres.
The damming of rivers, poor land and water management practices and the militarization of land intensifies the problem. Governments in the Middle East, distracted by conflict and fragile economic conditions, have not prioritized land conservation. In Syria and Iraq, for example, years of air strikes and ground battles have stirred up the soil. Both this and desperate economic conditions have led to the destruction of plant and forest cover across vast areas.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/07/dust-storms-shared-security-challenge-middle-east
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Experts convene at Chatham House to discuss global health funding solutions10/07/2023 09:20:00
80 delegates from WHO, World Bank and others meet to discuss problems with funding global health priorities.
The nuclear governance model won’t work for AI29/06/2023 12:10:00
AI is increasingly discussed as an existential threat on the same scale as nuclear weapons and climate change. This parallel is distorting the conversation about regulation.
Putin has limited options after the Prigozhin mutiny27/06/2023 16:20:00
The Wagner leader’s actions have dramatically weakened Vladimir Putin’s personal authority and his grip on power.
Fate of vulnerable minority looms over Armenia-Azerbaijan peace27/06/2023 09:20:00
New peace talks are finally inching forward, but the fate of the population caught up in the centre of the conflict remains a key concern.
How to live and love under oppressive laws26/06/2023 15:10:00
Uganda is among the latest countries to turn up the legal temperature on its LGBTQ+ populations. Countries in the Middle East and North Africa offer lessons on how to hold the ground on sexual health and rights.
Macron’s summit needs to bolster anti-corruption efforts in climate finance22/06/2023 14:25:00
Strengthening accountability, transparency and participation is essential to financing an effective transition to net zero.
Geoeconomic fragmentation poses serious challenges for the UK12/06/2023 15:38:00
The UK faces serious domestic challenges with limited scope to use fiscal interventions to address them, a policy dilemma that will be exacerbated by wider geoeconomic and geopolitical forces.
AI governance must balance creativity with sensitivity08/06/2023 12:20:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) can transform lives but policy and regulation must ensure it benefits all rather than maintains the status quo for a privileged few.