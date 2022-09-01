DWP announces new Pensions Ombudsman

Dominic Harris has been confirmed as the new Pensions Ombudsman.

He will take on the new appointment from 16 January 2023. The current Pensions Ombudsman, Anthony Arter, will remain in post until 15 January 2023.

Harris is currently a Partner in the Pensions Team at law firm CMS. He also serves as Chair of the Investment and Defined Contribution Committee of the Association of Pension Lawyers.

Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman recently said:

I am pleased to announce Dominic Harris as the new Pensions Ombudsman and wish to express my thanks to Anthony for his service in the role. Dominic’s previous experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead the service.

New Pensions Ombudsman Dominic Harris recently said:

I am delighted to be appointed as the new Pensions Ombudsman. The Ombudsman has a key role to play in ensuring access to justice in the pensions arena, and I am proud to be able to continue the good work of Anthony and his team at the organisation.

The Pensions Ombudsman is an independent organisation set up by law to investigate complaints about pension administration. It is a Tribunal non-departmental public body of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The role is a public appointment made by the Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions.

The main responsibilities of the Pensions Ombudsman are to:

investigate and determine pensions complaints

investigate and determine disputes concerning the Pension Protection Fund, and hear appeals against decisions made by the Financial Assistance Scheme manager

work with the Pensions Ombudsman Board to set the strategic direction for the organisation, and

build constructive and effective relationships with external and internal stakeholders, including the DWP and its ministers.

Further information

The appointment process has been an open competition regulated by The Office for the Commissioner of Public Appointments.

The Pensions Ombudsman is a full-time role and the Ombudsman is entitled to an annual remuneration of £143,095, which is uprated annually.

Two roles are fulfilled, the Pensions Ombudsman and the Pension Protection Fund Ombudsman.

Visit the Pensions Ombudsman website for more information.

