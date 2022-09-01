Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
DWP announces new Pensions Ombudsman
Dominic Harris has been confirmed as the new Pensions Ombudsman.
He will take on the new appointment from 16 January 2023. The current Pensions Ombudsman, Anthony Arter, will remain in post until 15 January 2023.
Harris is currently a Partner in the Pensions Team at law firm CMS. He also serves as Chair of the Investment and Defined Contribution Committee of the Association of Pension Lawyers.
Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman recently said:
I am pleased to announce Dominic Harris as the new Pensions Ombudsman and wish to express my thanks to Anthony for his service in the role. Dominic’s previous experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead the service.
New Pensions Ombudsman Dominic Harris recently said:
I am delighted to be appointed as the new Pensions Ombudsman. The Ombudsman has a key role to play in ensuring access to justice in the pensions arena, and I am proud to be able to continue the good work of Anthony and his team at the organisation.
The Pensions Ombudsman is an independent organisation set up by law to investigate complaints about pension administration. It is a Tribunal non-departmental public body of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
The role is a public appointment made by the Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions.
The main responsibilities of the Pensions Ombudsman are to:
- investigate and determine pensions complaints
- investigate and determine disputes concerning the Pension Protection Fund, and hear appeals against decisions made by the Financial Assistance Scheme manager
- work with the Pensions Ombudsman Board to set the strategic direction for the organisation, and
- build constructive and effective relationships with external and internal stakeholders, including the DWP and its ministers.
Further information
- The appointment process has been an open competition regulated by The Office for the Commissioner of Public Appointments.
- The Pensions Ombudsman is a full-time role and the Ombudsman is entitled to an annual remuneration of £143,095, which is uprated annually.
- Two roles are fulfilled, the Pensions Ombudsman and the Pension Protection Fund Ombudsman.
- Visit the Pensions Ombudsman website for more information.
Contact Press Office
Media enquiries for this press release – 0115 965 8781
Press Office
Caxton House
Tothill Street
London
SW1H 9NA
Telephone: 0115 965 8781
Follow DWP on:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dwp-announces-new-pensions-ombudsman
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Ministers meet to continue work on tackling winter pressures31/08/2022 15:28:00
Ministers from across government have met this week to drive forward preparatory work for tackling pressures this winter
6 million disabled people to get Cost of Living payment from 20 September 202223/08/2022 09:15:00
Around 6 million disabled people in the UK will receive their one-off £150 disability Cost of Living payment from 20 September, the government has confirmed today.
£7.6 million to help 2,000 adults with autism into work18/08/2022 15:10:00
A new £7.6 million government initiative has been launched to help over 2,000 adults with learning disabilities and autism move into work.
Cheaper broadband for struggling families15/08/2022 12:14:00
Broadband bills could be cut for millions of low-income households under Government plans to encourage social tariffs.
Brand new pension scheme launches in Great Britain01/08/2022 13:10:00
The pensions sector has received an injection of innovation today as a brand new type of pension scheme officially opened for applications in Great Britain.
Nearly nine million grants from first round of Household Support Fund29/07/2022 13:10:00
More than 8.9 million grants have been given to families to help with post-pandemic pressures through a fund set up to help the most vulnerable, new figures reveal.
DWP launches consultation on DB funding rules26/07/2022 13:15:00
A new consultation on measures to boost protections for members of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes has been launched by DWP today (Tuesday 26 July).
7.2 million Cost of Living payments made to low-income families22/07/2022 13:10:00
Over 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through the government’s Cost of Living support.