Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
DWP blocks £1 billion in incorrect payments in drive to protect people from falling into debt
More than £1 billion in incorrect Universal Credit (UC) payments have been blocked by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in a drive to stop people falling into financial difficulties.
- Over £1 billion of incorrect Universal Credit payments stopped by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) – and set to reach £13.6 billion by 2030.
- Drive to block incorrect payments significantly ramped up by Government since last summer.
- Government efforts continue to protect taxpayers’ money from fraud, error and waste to reinvest in public services as part of its Plan for Change.
The milestone was reached after a programme to review payments was ramped up last summer, with more than one million cases now looked at.
Overpayments can ultimately lead to financial difficulties for claimants by causing them to fall into debt.
The ‘Targeted Case Review’ was introduced in 2022 to detect incorrect payments, with around 25,000 claims reviewed in the first year.
Since July 2024, DWP has nearly doubled the number of people working in its UC Targeted Case Review team.
This significant increase in staff has boosted the number of existing claims reviewed to over one million, saving £1 billion in incorrect payments by detecting historic errors and preventing future overpayments that can result in debts accruing.
The number of claim reviews will continue to ramp up now the department has reached its staff target, with nearly 6,000 staff to review claims with forecasted savings of £13.6 billion by 2030.
Minister for Transformation, Andrew Western, said:
This target could not have been reached without this significant boost to staffing numbers – meaning we now have forecasted savings of £13.6 billion by 2030.
This is a vital programme not only ensuring overpayments are corrected but also makes certain people who are being underpaid receive the money they are entitled to.
We will not tolerate fraud, error or waste and are committed to safeguard taxpayers’ money so it can be invested in the public services we all deserve.
The ‘Targeted Case Review’ team reviews payments to prevent customers falling into or accumulating further debt, identify unreported changes in circumstances, correct claims retrospectively, and refer suspected cases of fraud for investigation.
Reviews verify claimants’ eligibility for the benefits they receive by sending a notification to their online account to request proof of identity and other documentation.
In the Autumn Budget, the government committed to the continuation of Targeted Case Review activity for a further two years, with learnings used to prevent error from entering the welfare system in the first place. This will help provide a fair, high-quality service that ensures customers receive their full entitlement and avoid unnecessary debt.
These major milestones come as the government outlines further plans to strengthen our ability to reduce fraud and error through the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Bill. This is alongside its work to support people into work and become less reliant on the benefit system to drive productivity and unlock growth as part of its Plan for Change.
Additional Information
- A breakdown of Targeted Case Review programme performance can be found on GOV.UK: Targeted Case Review Management Information - GOV.UK
- Targeted Case Review (TCR) was an initiative announced in May 2022 in the former Government’s publication, Fighting Fraud in the Welfare System and is delivered by the Universal Credit Claim Review (UCR) team.
- Universal Credit (UC) Claim Reviews are not fraud investigations and are not designed to detect attempts to deceive. As part of a claim review, evidence is requested to enable any unreported changes in circumstances to be detected and correct claims where needed. This can include finding over and under payments. Like any other benefit review undertaken by the department, it can lead to a referral to the Counter Fraud Team should fraud be suspected.
- A diligent approach has been maintained to ensure the customer is supported throughout the review process with the expectation that the service be adapted to address any early signs of failings. The programme has been encouraged by the number of examples of agents able to assist customers more broadly than checking claim correctness. For example, signposting to wider support to provide vital help when needed and identifying customers not receiving the right level of Universal Credit.
- Since July 2024, the DWP has significantly increased the number of people working in the UC Targeted Case Review team – recruiting a further 2,500 staff by February 2025 to reach the target of 5,930.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dwp-blocks-1-billion-in-incorrect-payments-in-drive-to-protect-people-from-falling-into-debt
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Welfare reform: Speech to the IPPR by Work and Pensions Secretary22/05/2025 12:10:00
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP speech given yesterday to the IPPR setting out the case for welfare reform.
Record pension scheme funding means up to £160 billion ready to boost growth21/05/2025 15:05:00
The reforms will support the Government’s Plan for Change by boosting economic growth and securing the financial future of millions of UK savers.
£25 billion powered Wales Pension Partnership pool to deliver growth and jobs for Wales09/05/2025 16:10:00
People from Cardiff to Carmarthen will see a boost to their local communities and job opportunities, thanks to the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) launching a new investment company that pools £25 billion of assets.
Businesses commended for exceptional workplace support of disabled people in award ceremony01/05/2025 12:10:00
Large and small businesses who have carried out exceptional work in hiring, retaining and supporting disabled people in the workplace have been recognised in the annual Disability Confident Awards in London.
Fraud Bill to save £1.5 billion progresses to the Lords30/04/2025 16:05:00
Plans to recover stolen cash and impose driving bans on those who repeatedly fail to pay back taxpayer money moved a step closer today, as Ministers vowed “to address the unacceptable levels of fraud and error we’ve inherited”
Innovative 'collective' pension funds to deliver higher incomes and lower risks for future pensioners30/04/2025 14:10:00
Pensioners of the future will benefit from innovative 'collective' pension schemes to boost their income in retirement and productive investment across the economy, under plans announced yesterday [29 April]
Universal Credit change brings £420 boost to over a million households30/04/2025 12:05:00
More than one million households struggling with debt will get to keep an average £420 more of their benefits each year, under a change to Universal Credit coming into force today [30 April 2025].
Thousands of UK jobseekers helped into workplace training.25/04/2025 15:15:00
Tens of thousands of people have been helped into workplace training thanks to government support, new figures show today (25 April).
Menopause Employment Ambassador partners with industry leaders to support women to stay in work.25/04/2025 14:20:00
Thousands of women are set to benefit from plans to boost workplace support as leaders from across industry, healthcare and the legal profession came together today to form the first-ever independent Menopause Advisory Group.