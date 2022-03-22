DWP Digital unveils new Birmingham hub

DWP Digital has announced it will be expanding its operation into Birmingham and creating 130 jobs with the launch of its newest digital hub.

The opening of the new office space will allow the department to leverage the digital talent of the West Midlands and build flexible, multi-disciplinary squads to support areas including Health Transformation and Universal Credit.

During this first phase of recruitment DWP Digital will be hiring delivery managers, product managers, technical leads, business analysts, user researchers, interaction designers, content designers, developers, DevOps engineers, service designers, QA testers and performance analysts.

The digital hub is located at the new Arena Central development, which is just a short walk from the heart of Birmingham New Street Station. The space has been designed with collaboration in mind, boasting a modern look and feel with a combination of desks, breakout areas and meeting facilities.

Mohammed Din, deputy director at DWP Digital, yesterday said:

“When it was announced the Department for Work and Pensions was going to expand its hub network, we were excited to see which locations would be selected. While it was a difficult choice to pick one it was felt that Birmingham, with its central location and surrounding area, was an ideal place to attract the digital professionals required to join us and help us to deliver our goals. “We are looking for highly flexible professionals who are looking for their next career move to continue the government digital agenda and make a sustainable contribution to delivering digital services to those who most need it in our society.”

Alongside its great public transport links, Arena Central boasts easy access to Birmingham's city centre and excellent amenities. This location will also give new recruits the opportunity to enjoy the flexibility of hybrid working and squad or team collaboration.

The launch of the new space means Birmingham is the seventh DWP Digital hub location in the country, joining Blackpool, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield.

Anyone interested in digital careers with the Department for Work and Pensions can view the latest job vacancies here.