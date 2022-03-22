techUK
|Printable version
DWP Digital unveils new Birmingham hub
DWP Digital has announced it will be expanding its operation into Birmingham and creating 130 jobs with the launch of its newest digital hub.
The opening of the new office space will allow the department to leverage the digital talent of the West Midlands and build flexible, multi-disciplinary squads to support areas including Health Transformation and Universal Credit.
During this first phase of recruitment DWP Digital will be hiring delivery managers, product managers, technical leads, business analysts, user researchers, interaction designers, content designers, developers, DevOps engineers, service designers, QA testers and performance analysts.
The digital hub is located at the new Arena Central development, which is just a short walk from the heart of Birmingham New Street Station. The space has been designed with collaboration in mind, boasting a modern look and feel with a combination of desks, breakout areas and meeting facilities.
Mohammed Din, deputy director at DWP Digital, yesterday said:
“When it was announced the Department for Work and Pensions was going to expand its hub network, we were excited to see which locations would be selected. While it was a difficult choice to pick one it was felt that Birmingham, with its central location and surrounding area, was an ideal place to attract the digital professionals required to join us and help us to deliver our goals.
“We are looking for highly flexible professionals who are looking for their next career move to continue the government digital agenda and make a sustainable contribution to delivering digital services to those who most need it in our society.”
Alongside its great public transport links, Arena Central boasts easy access to Birmingham's city centre and excellent amenities. This location will also give new recruits the opportunity to enjoy the flexibility of hybrid working and squad or team collaboration.
The launch of the new space means Birmingham is the seventh DWP Digital hub location in the country, joining Blackpool, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield.
Anyone interested in digital careers with the Department for Work and Pensions can view the latest job vacancies here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/dwp-digital-unveils-new-birmingham-hub.html
Latest News from
techUK
The final Online Safety Bill – what is in it and what does it mean for techUK members?22/03/2022 16:25:00
The Government has published the final Online Safety Bill following years of consultation and a detailed pre-legislative scrutiny process that resulted in a long list of recommendations to improve the draft Bill.
DCMS announces UK Telecoms Innovation Network22/03/2022 14:38:00
Acting on a recommendation from the Telecoms Diversification Taskforce, DCMS has announced plans to establish a UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN).
Seizing the opportunity for tech led growth in 202221/03/2022 16:25:00
techUK's recommendations for how the UK can leverage it's digital and tech sector to drive wider economic growth.
Ofcom launches new space spectrum strategy21/03/2022 11:25:00
The UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, has published a consultation on its proposed new space spectrum strategy, which sets the commitment to operationalise and coordinate the space domain whilst ensuring there is appropriate spectrum available for all users.
techUK will join UK-US Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland18/03/2022 16:25:00
On 16 March, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced joint UK-U.S.
New techUK Social Care Working Group Chair and Vice-Chair announced18/03/2022 11:25:00
Following recent elections, we are pleased to announce that the new Chair and Vice-Chair of techUK’s Social Care Working Group have been confirmed.
Online Safety Bill introduced in Parliament17/03/2022 16:25:00
The Online Safety Bill has been introduced in Parliament today.
Guest Blog: Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Decommissions Bleeps, Unifies Clinical Communication Amidst Pandemic17/03/2022 14:38:00
“Vocera technology sped up communication and coordination during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis”.