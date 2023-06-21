Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
DWP Estates outlines sustainability plans
This article sets out DWP's carbon and water sustainability plans to 2025.
DWP Estates has published its carbon and water sustainability plans for the next 3 years in line with the government’s greening commitments (GGCs). This will be reviewed once the new GGCs are published in 2025.
As a response to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), individual government departments must publish their plans on cutting emissions targets and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
DWP Estates has already put in place a large range of activities, strategy measures and policy changes in order to meet the 2024 to 2025 Greening Government Commitment and longer-term targets. These touch on almost every area of DWP Estates, which has a mission to be smaller, better and greener
DWP’s GGC climate targets for 2021 to 2025 are as follows:
- reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 45% from a 2017 to 2018 baseline and reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions from estate and operations by 17% from a 2017 to 2018 baseline
- develop an organisational Climate Change Adaptation Strategy across estates and operations
- conduct a Climate Change Risk Assessment to better understand and to target areas that need greater resilience
- develop a Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan, including existing or planned actions in response to the risks identified
- reduce the overall amount of waste generated by 15% from the 2017 to 2018 baseline
- reduce water consumption by at least 8% from the 2017 to 2018 baseline
DWP’s wider Sustainability targets for 2021 to 2025 also include:
- investigating Green Leases and how we engage with landlords on delivering energy reduction projects
- establishing Operational Energy Use Intensity requirements for new build and major refurbishment projects
- carrying out Low or Zero Carbon energy studies for new build and major refurbishment projects
- revising processes so that sustainability is always factored into asset and lifecycle decision making
- ensuring that Building Management System (BMS) continue to be improved, ensuring our estate is managed in the most efficient way
- initiating improvements to energy and water management in our current facilities management contract, and enshrining this across any new contracts
- seeking continued improvement and enhancement to the Estates Design Standards
- continuing to work with internal Sustainability Champion volunteers to foster staff behavioural change
- collaborating with other areas of the department to ensure that the new targets are understood and being addressed in their area
- developing Nature Recovery Plans incorporating land, estates, operations and resources, and existing biodiversity plan
- seeking improvements to our waste management including reducing paper and plastics, and improving recycling:
- continue to buy more sustainable and efficient products and services with the aim of achieving the best long-term, overall value for money for society
- develop and deliver Nature Recovery Plans for their land, estates, developments, and operations
- report on the adoption of the Greening Government: ICT and Digital Services Strategy
For further information please contact: dwp.uesteam@dwp.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dwp-estates-outlines-sustainability-plans
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Over six million disabled people start receiving £150 Cost of Living payment20/06/2023 13:10:00
More than six million disabled people across the UK are set to receive a £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment from today.
New child maintenance powers to protect victims from domestic abusers16/06/2023 15:15:00
A government-backed Bill ensuring victims of domestic abuse can receive financial support for their children without contact from their abuser, has been approved by Parliament today (Friday 16 June).
Minister showcases UK’s disability action at UN conference in New York15/06/2023 15:10:00
The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, set out his ambition to make the UK the most accessible place in the world for disabled people to live and work at a UN conference in New York.
Government Minister urges pensioners to check eligibility for Pension Credit as Week of Action kicks off13/06/2023 10:10:10
Minister for Pensions Laura Trott is calling on pensioners to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit ahead of the launch of a new “Invitation to Claim” trial.
Deadline for voluntary National Insurance contributions extended to April 202512/06/2023 15:22:00
The government is giving people more time to pay National Insurance contributions towards their State Pension.
Over 25,000 long term ill and disabled people supported into work with £58m boost12/06/2023 12:10:00
MORE than 25,000 people with health conditions will be helped to start and stay in work thanks to over £58m in new government funding.
New projects launched to reduce parental conflict and help families thrive09/06/2023 13:10:00
Thousands of families struggling with parental conflict will receive increased support to improve their relationships, thanks to a £2.8 million government boost.
Helping kids and families living with alcohol-dependent parents01/06/2023 14:20:00
Independent evaluation finds scheme helped improve wellbeing, relationships and life satisfaction of children affected by parental alcohol use and conflict.