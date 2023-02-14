Department for Work and Pensions
DWP leads way supporting people aged over 50 at work
The DWP has signed the Age-friendly Employer Pledge, a nationwide programme run by the Centre for Ageing Better to promote age inclusive working practices.
The Department for Work and Pensions recognises the immense benefit that a multigenerational workforce brings and will encourage other government departments and employers to sign up.
Permanent Secretary Peter Schofield CB said:
“I am very proud that DWP is leading the way as a workplace where all our staff can thrive – whether at the start of their career or experienced members of the workforce.
“Signing this pledge shows our continued determination to support our colleagues throughout their working life. From offering Mid-life MOTs, our menopause network and embedding flexible working, we are committed to making DWP an inclusive place to work for all ages.”
DWP age champion and Finance Director General Catherine Vaughan said:
“We know that older staff provide invaluable expertise, skills and experience to the important work the Department does.
“I’m pleased that by signing the Age-friendly Employer Pledge we’re continuing to show how much DWP values an age-diverse workforce. This will provide a tangible boost to help all our staff feel valued and supported whatever their age.”
Further information
The Age-friendly Employer Pledge encourages employers to:
- create an age-friendly culture
- hire age-positively
-
be flexible about flexible working
- encourage career development at all ages
- ensure everyone has the health support they need
The Centre for Ageing Better has more information on the pledge and how employers can sign up.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dwp-leads-way-supporting-people-aged-over-50-at-work
