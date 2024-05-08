DWP’s Access to Work applications go digital

Government grants to help make work life easier for disabled people can now be applied for online, as the Access to Work scheme goes digital.

The DWP funding is now available through the GOV.UK website and helped 50,000 make workplace adjustments last year.

This is part of DWP’s wider commitment to improve the lives of disabled people in the workplace, with 400,000 more disabled people moving into work last year.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Mims Davies MP, said:

Access to Work helps thousands of disabled people and those returning to work who are sick by giving them and their employers the resources to help introduce suitable workplace adjustments.

Digitisation of Access to Work further modernises the programme to make it easier to apply for grants or claim payments.

For many, the customer experience will be a lot easier and more efficient with no difference in the information requested from the department.

The digitised core parts people can apply for include:

Special aids and equipment

Support workers

Travel to work (and travel in work)

Adaptions to premises or equipment

Communications support at interview

In addition, people can also claim payments online for:

Special aids and equipment

Support workers

Adaptions to premises or equipment

Travel to work

To be eligible for the Access to Work scheme, individuals must be employed, self-employed, about to start work, participating in a supported internship/traineeship, taking part in work experience/work trial or require communication support at interview.

Customers are still able to make claims for Access to Work via phone and post.

“It’s allowed us to open our doors”

Ross Cheeseman, 39, used funding through Access to Work to pay for tutoring and work support so he could enter the world of work.

Ross struggled with complex needs which caused him to feel negatively towards working and found everyday tasks difficult. His Work Coaches suggested he would benefit from additional coaching, home adjustments, and intensive job support.

Access to Work funding supported him through an eight-week work experience placement at Turning Heads – a local social enterprise in Torquay which provides workshops, a community kitchen, and social space for people – and after his placement he was offered a permanent role.

Ross has now been at Turning Heads for over eight months and helps in the community kitchen, run events and he supports other adults with additional needs.

Ross said:

It has made me a happier person and I really like the fact that I can support other people, Turning Heads and Access to Work have really helped me out and I’m really thankful to the team for helping me.

Joint Director of Turning Heads Alan Tilley said:

Ross has made a huge impact at Turning Heads and the Access to Work scheme has made this possible and allowed us to open our doors to individuals who might not get the chance or support they need to flourish in a working environment.

