DWP’s Pension Credit Day of Action sees weekly claims double

Claims for Pension Credit more than doubled during the Department for Work and Pension’s recent Pension Credit Day of Action, new figures have revealed.

Over 10,000 Pension Credit claims were made during the week of 13 June – an increase of 275% compared to that same week in 2021.

The two-step in the right direction was helped by Strictly Come Dancing’s Len Goodman, who teamed up with Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman to help spread the message. The pair’s social media video encouraging Pension Credit claims has now been viewed over 1.3 million times.

The boost means even more pensioners could be in line to receive extra financial support worth an average of over £3,300 a year.

Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman said:

We recognise the challenges some pensioners will be facing with the cost of living which is why promoting Pension Credit is a priority. The success of our Day of Action means more pensioners can get the support they’re entitled to, but we’re not stopping there. We’re continuing to get the word out about Pension Credit, calling on everyone with retired family, friends and loved ones to check in with them and see if they can get this extra financial support, which can make a huge difference to people’s lives.

The Day of Action also saw charities, stakeholders, broadcasters and a whole range of partners getting involved to encourage people to claim.

Pension Credit is designed to help with daily living costs for people over State Pension age and on a low income, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £182.60 per week for single pensioners and to £278.70 for couples.

Currently, over 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Rich Mackenzie, DWP Visiting Officer, said:

Many people who could claim Pension Credit aren’t. I would appeal to anyone who comes into contact with pensioners to ask how much they know about Pension Credit. It could be something that helps, and in the current financial climate, there’s no doubt that more people will experience hardship. Pension Credit won’t solve every problem, but it will go a long way to alleviating difficulties. It should be a collective endeavour for us all.

Even a small Pension Credit award can provide access to a wide range of other benefits – such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills. For those over 75, this includes continued entitlement to a free TV licence.

Pension Credit can be claimed by phone and online, ensuring that older people can apply safely and easily, wherever they are. The online Pension Credit calculator is also on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

Additional Information

Applications for Pension Credit can be made: