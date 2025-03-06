Dyfed Alsop to step down as Welsh Revenue Authority Chief Executive Officer

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dyfed Alsop, will step down at the end of April, following seven years leading the Welsh tax authority.

As part of interim arrangements, Chief Operations Officer, Rebecca Godfrey, will act as interim CEO from the start of May (2025). The arrangements have been agreed by the Permanent Secretary and supported by the WRA’s Board.

Dyfed Alsop became the first CEO of the WRA in October 2017, joining as part of a programme to set up the Welsh tax authority. He’ll become Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from the start of May (2025).

Chief Executive Officer, Dyfed Alsop, yesterday commented:

I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve collectively, working in a truly collaborative way to manage the first Welsh devolved taxes. When we launched, we developed a uniquely Welsh way of managing tax. Starting from a position of high trust, we’ve supported taxpayers and agents to pay the right tax at the right time. Seven years on, we’ve found this approach is working. I’m thankful to those who have supported this approach. I’m grateful to everyone who’s been part of the journey with us, from our people through to our partners. Diolch i bawb.

Rebecca Godfrey, currently Chief Operations Officer, yesterday commented:

I’ve had the privilege of being part of the WRA from its very beginning. Working together, we’ve raised vital revenue which has been reinvested in public services in communities across Wales. During this interim period, I’m fully committed to providing continuity. Our priority will be to work together with our people, taxpayers and agents, and with our external partners and stakeholders, to continue to deliver for the people of Wales.

The WRA started operating as a tax authority in April 2018. The WRA manages Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Disposals Tax. The WRA is also supporting wider Welsh Government on the Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill.