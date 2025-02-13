Dyfi Bridge marks first anniversary

The new Dyfi Bridge has marked its first anniversary this month, and has made a significant difference to the local community, businesses and people travelling along the A487 in that time.

The £46m project includes a 725m viaduct built to replace the 19th century bridge which was not designed to carry the current levels of traffic, and was often closed due to flooding resulting in a 32-mile diversion.

The new 1.2km route stands above the flood plain, improves safety, and is designed to last for 120 years. It also includes an enhanced cycling and walking route which is fully integrated into the new bridge as well as greater flood protection for surrounding businesses and homes.

A local school at Machynlleth, whose pupils attended the opening, has seen the benefits since the bridge opened.

Dafydd Jones, Headmaster at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth said:

The new bridge has made a real difference for pupils at the school. Due to the close proximity to the river, this area is prone to flooding meaning pupils often cannot get to school on days when there is heavy rain and river levels are high. Since the bridge has been opened, this has not happened even though there has been major flooding in the area. The bridge has allowed transport to school to continue normally, meaning children are able to attend school and not miss out on lessons.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: