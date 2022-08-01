Welsh Government
|Printable version
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
Following the appointment of David Clubb as chair of the commission, Jennifer Baxter has been appointed the deputy chair and is joined by six new commissioners:
- Helen Armstrong
- Stephen Brooks
- Aleena Khan
- Eluned Parrott
- Eurgain Powell
- Nick Tune
Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said:
Following extensive interest in these positions, I am sure this new dynamic, diverse and refreshed group are up to the challenge of providing the Welsh Government with forward-thinking recommendations.
As we address the nature and climate emergencies, we face some of the biggest infrastructure issues in our lifetimes, including renewable energy generation and climate change resilience.
I look forward to hearing from the commission about their work and considering their ideas in due course.
The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales was set up in 2018 to advise the Welsh Government on the long-term new infrastructure needs. Its remit was refreshed in April to include a three-year work programme and to consider the climate and nature emergencies in all its work.
The new commission will meet for the first time on 30 June to begin to plan its work for this Senedd term.
David Clubb, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said:
The new members are a talented group with a wide and varied set of skills. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds, which will only add to the richness of the work we deliver.
We won’t be afraid to challenge current thinking – and I know the new members are able to push boundaries and ask the difficult questions to move debates and ideas forward.
Related Links
Original article link: https://gov.wales/dynamic-diverse-and-refreshed-members-take-national-infrastructure-commission-forward
Latest News from
Welsh Government
UK Government’s Procurement Bill update01/08/2022 14:05:00
The UK Government’s Procurement Bill is continuing on its legislative journey through the House of Lords.
National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence: Annual Report 2021 to 202229/07/2022 14:05:00
I am pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2021 to 2022 produced by Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal OBE, the National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.
£65m to ensure everyone has a ‘place to call their home’29/07/2022 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today (Friday, July 29) announced £65m to help people move on from temporary accommodation into a place they can call their home.
Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability programme: Beyond foundation training29/07/2022 09:05:00
Welsh Government recently announced that all fully funded Welsh public sector bodies have been granted access to the Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability Programme: Foundation training.
Consultation launched to provide good access to social prescribing across Wales28/07/2022 14:05:00
New standards and guidance on how socially prescribed activities, including exercise classes, gardening clubs and art groups should be delivered across Wales are being developed to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing and ease pressures on the NHS.
Move to yearly dental check-ups to improve access to NHS dentistry in Wales28/07/2022 11:05:00
Most adults in Wales will now only need to see their dentist once a year, in a shake-up to improve access to NHS dentistry.
Wales at the Commonwealth Games: ministers send good luck message to team Wales!27/07/2022 16:15:00
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden have sent a message of good luck to team Wales before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises record tax revenue for Wales27/07/2022 15:15:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (27 July) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
£1.98 million Welsh Government investment sees flagship research and development centre open in Welshpool27/07/2022 14:05:00
A flagship research and development centre has opened in Welshpool thanks to a £1.98 million investment by the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.