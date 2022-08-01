‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward

Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.

Following the appointment of David Clubb as chair of the commission, Jennifer Baxter has been appointed the deputy chair and is joined by six new commissioners:

Helen Armstrong

Stephen Brooks

Aleena Khan

Eluned Parrott

Eurgain Powell

Nick Tune

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said:

Following extensive interest in these positions, I am sure this new dynamic, diverse and refreshed group are up to the challenge of providing the Welsh Government with forward-thinking recommendations. As we address the nature and climate emergencies, we face some of the biggest infrastructure issues in our lifetimes, including renewable energy generation and climate change resilience. I look forward to hearing from the commission about their work and considering their ideas in due course.

The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales was set up in 2018 to advise the Welsh Government on the long-term new infrastructure needs. Its remit was refreshed in April to include a three-year work programme and to consider the climate and nature emergencies in all its work.

The new commission will meet for the first time on 30 June to begin to plan its work for this Senedd term.

David Clubb, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said:

The new members are a talented group with a wide and varied set of skills. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds, which will only add to the richness of the work we deliver. We won’t be afraid to challenge current thinking – and I know the new members are able to push boundaries and ask the difficult questions to move debates and ideas forward.

