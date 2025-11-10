Dysgu welcomes new Directors to shape the next chapter of professional learning in Wales

Dysgu, the new national body for professional learning and leadership in Wales, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kate Williams as Director of Leadership and Meurig Jones as Director of Professional Learning.

Both Kate and Meurig are highly respected leaders in the education sector. Known for delivering results that make a lasting difference, they bring deep expertise, fresh ideas, and a proven track record of impact. Their expertise and energy will help Dysgu deliver on its mission to transform professional learning across Wales.

Dysgu will lead a unified approach to professional development, bringing together national programmes in literacy, numeracy, well-being, leadership and more. Working with schools, Estyn, local authorities and the Welsh Government, Dysgu will make sure every educator has the support they need to thrive and every learner benefits as a result.

Kate Williams: Director of Leadership

Kate is widely recognised for her ability to coach, inspire and develop leaders across the education sector. With years of senior leadership experience in education and leadership development, she has helped countless individuals and organisations unlock their potential and achieve meaningful change. Her approach combines strategic insight with a strong focus on people.

Kate joins Dysgu with over 20 years of leadership experience in education, coaching, and professional development. Kate has extensive experience, having served as a secondary headteacher and contributed significantly to school improvement in an advisory role. With a robust background in coaching school leaders through key transitions, she understands what it takes to lead through change, build capacity, and inspire confidence in others. Kate’s background gives her the insight to guide Dysgu’s leadership work to prepare the profession for tomorrow.

Meurig Jones: Director of Professional Learning

Meurig brings extensive expertise in shaping and delivering national education programmes that make an impact at scale. His work has consistently driven improvements in teaching, leadership and learner outcomes. Known for his collaborative style, he builds strong partnerships that turn strategy into practical solutions. He also has a strong background in Welsh-medium education ensuring Dysgu’s work reflects and supports the needs of educators and learners across both languages.

He is joining Dysgu on loan from Welsh Government whilst on secondment from his role as Headteacher at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd. With 25 years’ experience working in schools across south Wales, including ten years as Headteacher and Executive Headteacher, Meurig brings deep insight and lived experience of the profession. This background gives him a unique perspective to ensure Dysgu’s work is relevant, responsive, and truly meets the needs of support staff, teachers, leaders and learners in Wales.

A message from Dysgu’s Chief Executive

Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Chief Executive of Dysgu, said:

I am delighted to welcome Kate and Meurig to Dysgu’s leadership team. Their experience, commitment, and vision will be invaluable as we build a national approach to professional learning that supports our educators. With their leadership, we can make sure every teacher and leader in Wales has access to the high-quality opportunities they deserve. This is an exciting moment for Dysgu and for education in Wales, and I look forward to working with them to deliver lasting impact for our schools and learners.

A new chapter for Welsh education

Dysgu's objective is to help teachers, leaders and education staff grow with confidence. Its work is built around three priorities: Vision and Leadership, Curriculum and Teaching, and Well-being and Inclusion. With Kate and Meurig joining the leadership team, Dysgu is preparing to create a more consistent, streamlined system of professional learning that supports every educator in Wales.

In the months ahead, Dysgu will continue building its capacity and setting out opportunities for teachers and leaders nationwide. The organisation is committed to working hand-in-hand with schools and partners to deliver high-quality professional learning in both Welsh and English.

This is a new chapter for Welsh education. Dysgu is here to provide coherence in the system, strengthen support, and ensure every educator has the opportunity to thrive.

We’ll be sharing more soon about how educators, leaders and partners can connect with us and be part of this exciting journey.