E3 + EU Foreign Ministers' statement: 20 June 2025

Joint statement given recently (20 June 2025) by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the UK and the High Representative of the EU on escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, together with the High Representative of the European Union, met with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday, 20 June 2025.

They shared their grave concerns with regard to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and reiterated their firm commitment to Israel’s security. They expressed their view that all sides should refrain from taking steps which lead to further escalation in the region, and urgently find a negotiated solution to ensure that Iran never obtains or acquires a nuclear weapon.

E3 Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union reiterated their longstanding concerns about Iran’s expansion of its nuclear programme, which has no credible civilian purpose, in violation of almost all JCPoA provisions. They discussed avenues towards a negotiated solution to Iran’s nuclear programme, while emphasising the urgency of the matter.

They expressed their willingness to continue discussing all questions relevant to Iran’s nuclear programme and broader issues.

They expressed full support for the Director General of the IAEA and encouraged Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency in line with its legally binding commitments, and in light of the IAEA’s last report on the implementation of safeguards obligations in Iran.

They shared their support for discussions to continue and welcomed ongoing US efforts to seek a negotiated solution. They expressed their willingness to meet again in the future.

