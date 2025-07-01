Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
E3 Foreign Ministers' statement: 30 June 2025
Joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn threats against the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterate our full support to the Agency and the DG in carrying out their mandate.
We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA.
We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel.
