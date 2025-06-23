10 Downing Street
E3 leaders’ declaration on the situation in the Middle East / Declaration des dirigeants des E3 sur la situation au Moyen orient
E3 Leaders' Statement given yesterday on the Middle East.
We have discussed the latest developments in the Middle East earlier today.
We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability for all countries in the region. We affirm our support for the security of Israel.
We have consistently been clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and can no longer pose a threat to regional security.
Earlier today, the United States has conducted targeted military strikes against nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Our aim continues to be to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
We call upon Iran to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns associated with its nuclear program. We stand ready to contribute to that goal in coordination with all parties.
We urge Iran not to take any further action that could destabilize the region.
We will continue our joint diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and ensure the conflict does not intensify and spread further.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/e3-leaders-declaration-on-the-situation-in-the-middle-east-declaration-des-dirigeants-des-e3-sur-la-situation-au-moyen-orient
